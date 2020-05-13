Being flexible is key to GHS graduation ceremony May 23

GHS seniors will get their graduation ceremony. However, everyone is reminded that they need to be flexible to make it happen.

Principal Mrs. Wendy Smith updated the school board during their monthly meeting on Monday night about plans for the upcoming ceremony.

After approval from the Gettysburg city council at their meeting the previous week, she said the ceremony will be held at the football field, but social distancing will be a key factor to keep everyone safe. Graduates and immediate family will be allowed on the field, with one parking space per family on the west side of the field. The plan is to have the stage on the field, and to hold a traditional ceremony, without a crowd, where graduates will be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma. The graduation will be livestreamed by the Potter County News and broadcast both on the newspaper website at www.pottercountynews.com and on the Venture Communications cable access channel 387. A radio receiver will also be used to broadcast it on the radio for those listening nearby.

Banners featuring the students will be hung on the light posts downtown, and the ceremony will be followed by a parade throughout Gettysburg. Residents are encouraged to decorate yards to help the class celebrate this historic graduation during the coronavirus pandemic.

More details will be available next week, and weather will play a key in the outdoor event. “We need to be flexible,” said Mrs. Smith, saying that if it looks like it’s going to rain at 2 o’clock, the ceremony may need to be moved to the morning or later in the afternoon. She added that if restrictions change in town regarding the coronavirus, the graduation will change, too. “Safety comes first,” she said.