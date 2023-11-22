Being thankful

Thankful has never been a hard thing for me.

Feeling thankful passes through my head every day. To be fair, so do thoughts of maybe not so much…but the former does more often take center stage. The trick is to think about what went better today. Something as simple as no smoke in the air, or no sirens blowing, or a friendly letter in the mail should bring us happiness. A garden flower that shows up on a sunny day when it seems too late in the season for such color, or the cousins coming to visit and leaving their deer sticks and lots of laughs behind when they leave.

Or the promise of time together with people you love as the holidays arrive — then realizing that it didn’t take a holiday to bring that feeling — it’s what you decide to make of it.

Know that I am thankful for what I do, and love sharing the stories of the people in our little town who teach me new things all the time and allow me to give that to our readers. You’re some of my favorite people in the world.

Oh, and it’s nice to have the computer doing what I ask, too. Thanks for the simple things!

Happy Thanksgiving.

Take care.