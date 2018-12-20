First grader Anastasia Penrod (Stacey and Justin) dressed in her holiday colors to visit with Santa Claus at the Potter County Library. Santa visited area businesses during the month to help youngsters get ready for the holiday and make sure he heard their Christmas wishes. Santa has been a longtime subscriber to the News, and this week’s edition features a special section with letters to him from the good girls and boys in town, along with photos from his visits, and greetings from area businesses.