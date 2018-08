Little Zaidee Gunderson (Lindsay and Joe) gave a smile to the audience as she danced with Briggs Tople from the cast of “Curious George and the Golden Meatball” which was presented at the Gettysburg School on Friday, Aug. 10. The touring musical show from Storybook Land Theatre in Aberdeen was brought to town as part of the Potter County Library’s summer reading program. Around 130 people attended the program.