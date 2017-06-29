Ben “Buzz” Shoup, 70, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Faith Lutheran Church

Benjamin Dale “Buzz” Shoup was born Dec. 21, 1946 in Onida, SD to Benjamin W. and Genevieve (Cavanaugh) Shoup.

He grew up on a farm in Sully County, attended North Morton grade school and then Agar High School his freshman year.

His family moved into Gettysburg where he attended and graduated from Gettysburg High School. Buzz worked several jobs until pursuing his career in Radiology.

Buzz married Loni Langbehn December 18, 1965. To this union a daughter Melodee and son Michael were born.

His family had a band “Shoup’s Band.” He played lead guitar and sang, sisters Marje and Cheris played the piano and sang, brothers Jim on steel guitar, Rick on bass guitar and father Ben on banjo. All members played by ear with no lessons. Buzz and Marje also played for “Dave Jordan and the Jordanaires” while in high school.

Buzz attended Presentation College in Aberdeen and St. Luke’s Hospital to get his X-ray Technologist Degree. He later received his Nuclear Medicine Degree in Minneapolis, MN at the V.A. Hospital. He managed the Radiology Department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre for 40 years before retiring.

Buzz was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving many years as an usher. He also served on the Hughes County Zoning Board, was a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and of Nuclear Medicine of Technology.

He enjoyed time with his family and friends hunting, fishing, camping, doing yard work and building. He and Michael built a 25 foot catamaran from a blueprint out of wood. You will see it on the river.

Buzz is survived by his wife Loni of Pierre; daughter Melodee Shoup of Sturgis; son Michael (Ann) Shoup of Pierre; grandchildren: Abbee Hopkins of Sioux Falls, Ranni Hopkins of Sturgis, Nathan Shoup of Pierre, Seth Shoup of Pierre and Stefan Hopkins of Sturgis; brother James (Carol) Shoup of Onida; sisters: Majorie Zebroski of Watertown and Cindy (Ralph) Thoene of Sioux Falls; brothers-in-law: Arlo Wagner of Agar and David (Connie) Langbehn of Deer Park, WA along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Mathew Kash; daughter Melinda Ann; sister Cheris Wagner; brother Richard Shoup; brother-in-law Jerry Zebroski and sister-in-law Dorthy Shoup.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Buzz Shoup Memorial.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com