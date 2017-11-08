Mass of Christian Burial for Benjamin Ganje, 65, of Eagle Butte was held Nov. 4, 2017 at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte. Burial was at the Eagle Butte Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Benjamin died Oct. 28 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Benjamin Jon Ganje was born in Eagle Butte, S.D on Feb. 16, 1952 to Ben and Marjorie Kinning Ganje.

Jon married Sheila Hammer May 26, 1979.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Ganje. He is survived by his wife Shelia (Hammer) Ganje, his children Jonna Ganje and John Shea family, Ben and Dew (Bad Warrior) Ganje family and Max Ganje, sisters Lucy Ganje, Sharon Carson, and Francie Ganje.