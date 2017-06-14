Funeral services for Bessie Weinert, 96 of Gettysburg, SD were held Saturday, March 5, 2016 at the Grace Bible Mennonite Church in Gettysburg. Burial was in the Hanson Family Cemetery of rural Gettysburg under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Mrs. Weinert died Feb. 27 at the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD.

Bessie Geneva Weinert was born on May 10, 1919 on the Rudd family farm NW of Gettysburg, SD. The youngest of eight siblings, she grew up on the family farm and attended the Fayette rural school through the eighth grade riding horse to school every day. She then moved into Gettysburg and attended Gettysburg High School through the 10th grade. On June 10, 1936 she was united in marriage to Lawrence August Weinert at the Methodist Church in Gettysburg. Following their marriage they made their home with Lawrence’s grandmother, in the original claim shack on the Weinert homestead seven miles NW of Gettysburg. This farm remained their home the rest of their lives.

Her hands were strong enough to mend a fence, or can most likely the millionth jar of vegetables to add to the cellar for winter, or to butcher a chicken when needed, yet gentle enough to make yummy home-made bread, fried chicken, and some delicious cookies. These hands had the ability to cobble or create anything from whipping up a fur coat without a pattern or repairing most anything with a piece of wire. These hands also taught many lessons such as how to have penmanship as beautiful as hers, or how to lace up a pair of shoes, darn a pair of socks, mend work clothes, embroider a sampler, clean nearly anything or care for an animal.

Beyond her hands was her heart. Her heart loved much and often. She loved bluebells, ice cream, shoes, clothes and the color purple. But more than things, her heart reached into the lives of those around her as she took in and cared for teachers, neighbors, friends and family. She comforted with her kind words, knowing eyes, and patient responses. Although the lives of the community mattered to her, what her heart cared for the most was her family. She has been the glue, the foundation that has made us thrive.

Not to go unnoticed, was her sense of humor and wit. Her smile came easily. Her good-natured, practical and friendly personality was one that won over everyone. This was a woman loved by all who knew her.

Bessie Geneva Weinert has blessed us with 96 years of life and is a woman to be celebrated. Her wit, talent, and love will live far beyond the years we have been privileged to know her. These are the hands, the heart and the spirit that we will miss. We cherish you. We honor you. But most of all we love you. Until we meet again…

She is survived by two sons Joseph and wife Carolynn of Gettysburg, SD; Robert and wife Deb of Rapid City, SD, daughter-in-law, Michelle Feterl, grandchildren Wanda, Chrystinna (Greg) O’Neil, Wendy, Mellisa and J. Clark, Amber (Marty), Angie (Scott) and Nicholas and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Lawrence and granddaughter April.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the local organizations Keep Hope Alive and the Gumbo Gophers which help local families with medical expenses.