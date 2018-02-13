Betty Jane Boulding

Betty Jane Larrington Boulding, 89, daughter of John and Lucy Larrington, wife of Robert Owen Boulding, was born Aug. 9, 1928 in Gettysburg, South Dakota. She died on Jan. 30, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California.

Betty attended Gettysburg High School where she was active in many school groups. On Aug. 1, 1947, Betty married Robert Boulding in Pierre, South Dakota. In 1952, they moved to Long Beach, California, where they resided for twenty-seven years raising their four children. In 1979, Betty and Robert moved to Lake Forest, California. Betty lived in Lake Forest for thirty-nine years. She was active in the Lake Forest Garden Club, as well as the Costa Del Sol Women’s Golf Group.

Betty is survived by her sister, Mary (Derald) Hanson of Gettysburg; her daughters: Barbara (Richard) Hernandez and Rebecca Shepherd; sons: Ronald and Robert Boulding; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Larrington; and brother-in-law, Sherman Rausch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Leo, Howard and John Jr. Larrington; infant brother, Max; and one sister, Oletha Rausch.

Services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23 at the Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are suggested.