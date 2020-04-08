Betty Lou Miller, 80, of Boulder City, NV died April 3, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1939 in Pueblo, CO to Albert and Ann Liptak Pavol. She married Harlan Miller of Gettysburg, SD in Pueblo on June 15, 1968.

Betty Lou worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a public utilities specialist. She was a member at Saint Andrews Catholic Community in Boulder City.

She is survived by her husband Harlan; son John (Wendy) Miller; brother Richard (Kathy) Pavol; and one grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Susan O’Connell; and brother Albert Pavol Jr.

The family held a private burial at the Boulder City Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Boulder City Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.