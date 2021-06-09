Bids for new county highway shop

Request For Sealed Bid Proposals

Notice is hereby given that The Board of Potter County Commissioners will receive sealed bid proposals at the Potter County Auditor’s Office until July 7, 2021 at 12:00pm for the construction of a new steel building to be built at the current location of 600 N East St., Gettysburg South Dakota for a highway shop.

The building shall be 160 feet long, 100 feet wide and 20-foot sidewalls. The building shall be on concrete footings and foundation with the capability of supporting an under-running crane on the ceiling. The purpose of this building is a county highway department shop with the capability to store, maintain and work on equipment. This building will also include office space with adequate facilities for employees. Potter County will require in floor heat as part of any proposal.

The identity of the purchasing agent is Potter County, a political sub-division of the State of South Dakota. The Potter County Highway Superintendent shall be the first point of contact during the construction process

The schedule for commencement shall be as soon as a bid is accepted and awarded, and the completion date shall be on or before May 31st, 2021.

Descriptions of the specifications for the building proposal are on file at the Potter County Auditor’s Office.

Requirements for the performance and payment bonds and insurance shall meet the requirements of SDCL 5-21-1. No compensation shall be given to parties submitting proposals who are not awarded the project.

Project financing is in place and a schedule for payments shall be in accordance with state statute and as agreed between the parties. Potter County will require a warranty and guarantee of all labor and materials for two years from completion date if not otherwise set forth by the manufacturers of materials. Potter County will require a guarantee of date of response to address any warranty/guarantee issues that may arise.

The location of all existing utilities and their capacity are available from the Potter County Highway Superintendent.

The requirements the general contractor shall have are that they are a reputable contractor who shall have demonstrable proof of satisfactory completion of similar projects in the opinion of the purchasing agent having occurred within the last ten years, and are bondable and in compliance with all state statues, with no mechanic liens, judgements or criminal convictions involving a crime of moral turpitude against them. The purchasing agent shall also require the disclosure of all sub-contractors at the time of the submission of proposals for a determination of reliability of workmanship and bid amounts.

All proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, bond or bank draft in the amount of 5% of the total bid and drawn on a solvent bank or National Bank or in leu thereof, a 10% bond issued by a Surety authorized to do business in South Dakota and made payable to Potter County.

Proposals can be mailed to the Potter County Auditor at 201 S Exene St. Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. All bids for the county shop project shall be labeled “Attn: Shop Bid”. All proposals will be opened and considered on July 8, 2021 at 9:00 am at the commissioner’s room at the Potter County Courthouse.

Separate payment and performance bonds guaranteeing faithful performance of the contract and payment of all labor, materials, rentals, etc. will be required for an amount equal to one hundred (100%) percent of the amount of the contract. All bonds must be issued or co-signed by a licensed agent of South Dakota.

All proposers will be required to show proof of Workers Compensation or Affidavit of Exempt Statues and liability insurance if their proposal is accepted. Any and all sub-contractors will be required to file the same documents and information as the design-builder.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the rights to accept or reject any or all proposals and waive defects therein, and to accept the proposal they deem to be in the best interest of Potter County taking into account but not limited to materials, warranties and design.

By order of the Board of Potter County Commissioners, on June 3, 2021.

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Published four times at approximate total cost of 156.83.

-061021-070121