Bids open for fire hall boiler

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Gettysburg will be accepting sealed bids for a natural gas boiler and installation of the same for the fire hall building.

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2021 Fire Hall Boiler” and be presented to the Gettysburg City Finance Office at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021.

All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the City Finance Office at 605-765-2264. Specifications may be obtained at the City Finance Office.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila Schatz

Finance Officer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $19.78.

-042221-042921