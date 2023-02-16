Bingo brings a break to winter blahs

Wednesdays at the Medicine Rock Senior Center in Gettysburg bring a nice break to the winter blahs with a few rounds of Bingo! Although it was reported that the game isn’t usually high stakes, it is a lot of fun and there are donated prizes for the winners. There is no charge to join in the friendly competition. The group gets together on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome to come and play. Pictured from left are Phyllis Merrill, Pete Ames, Rolene Hauck, Marlys Schneider, Mary Combellick, Colleen Kirby at the head of the table calling the game, Connie Frost, Linda Axsom, Karen Tennant, Darlene Potts, Carol Anderson, and Theresa Kirby. The senior center is also home to the Nutrition Site, for low cost, healthy lunches and the home delivery meal program. Check out the variety of activities happening at the senior center in Gettysburg.