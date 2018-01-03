Bitter cold starts new year

Although it didn’t feel like winter came too early to Potter County, the past few days have made it feel like a long one.

The days leading up to the new year and the couple following it brought bitter cold temperatures to the area, with reports on the local weather station reporting cold measured below minus 20 degrees before wind chill factors.

According to the Mesonet weather station located at the Gettysburg airport and operated through SDSU, as of last week the area reported the deepest frost in the state. The data from the website is available through a link at www.pottercountynews.com.

No incidents of problems resulting from the cold weather were reported.

-Molly McRoberts