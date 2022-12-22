Blizzard blasts G’burg

Snow storm

It felt like a long winter last week when the first major snow storm of the season swept across the state. It lingered in Potter County, starting with the release of classes at the Gettysburg school at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. School was closed the rest of the week as the slow moving storm made travel tough and shut off power for several hours during the week. On Thursday morning as the storm ramped up and residents woke to dropping temps, stiff winds, and heavy snowfall in addition to no power, the crews were out trying to clear a path for emergency travel. These SD Department of Transportation trucks were the only pop of color on US 212 through Gettysburg as they headed out to clear the roads on Dec. 15. Notice the flag on the far right, which gives an idea of how strong the winds were blowing that morning.