Blodwyn VonWald, 100, formerly of Pierre, died April 13, 2019 at Westhills Village in Rapid City.

She was born on March 5, 1919 to William and Nora Roseland on a farm near Seneca, SD. In 1936 Blodwyn graduated from Seneca High School. She married Maurice VonWald on June 1, 1941, in Faulkton, SD.

The family lived in Gettysburg, SD until Maurice enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. While Maurice was in the Army, they lived temporarily in Long Beach, CA, Little Rock, AR, Tyler, TX and Muskogee, OK. Upon Maurice’s discharge from the military they returned to Gettysburg where they lived until 1952 then moved to Pierre.

She worked at the Pierre Credit Bureau, then 25 years in State government that included time in the Planning Agency and the Department of Education. She was employed at the same time by St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre where she worked evenings and weekends in the admissions office.

She volunteered with General Federated Women’s Club, Eastern Star, Professional Secretaries Association, International Sons of Norway, Pierre Area Senior Citizens, RSVP, First United Methodist Church of Pierre, Countryside Hospice, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and the World Relief Quilting Group at the Lutheran Memorial Church.

She is survived by her children Larry (Diane) VonWald, Rapid City, and Karla (Chuck) Lynde, Safety Harbor, Florida; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Bevin (Vivian) Roseland, Seneca, SD and Boyd Roseland of Pierre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Sheris, her twin sister, Bernice, sisters, Gayl Taylor and Corine Coleman, brothers, Melvin (Bud), Merwin (Rex), Eugene Roseland, Ronald (Hoss) Roseland, Gary Roseland and Richard (Tug) Roseland.

Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Pierre Senior Center 401 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57701. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, SD is in charge of arrangements.