Blood drive set for Monday and Tuesday

Even though the weather is bringing cold temperatures to town, you can get a warm feeling by donating blood in Gettysburg next week.

The Gettysburg National Honor Society and Student Council are organizing the blood drive for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15-16. The drive will be held at Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg. On Monday it runs from 11:30 to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Donors can schedule an appointment online by going directly to the website bloodhero.com and do the following:

“Locate a Blood Drive.”

Enter the sponsor code (Gettysburg)

Log in and schedule an appointment.

Returning donors who haven’t set up their donor account will have to click on “Log in to Your Profile.” Under the “Sign Up” button, click “Set up account.”

New donors should click: 1st Time Donor

Donors are also welcome to contact Mrs. Kim Goebel at the school at 765-2436 or kim.goebel@k12.sd.us

Vitalant is offering Covid-19 antibody testing with each complete blood draw to help find future convalescent plasma donors. Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. There are additional height/weight requirements that apply to donors age 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have a signature of a parent or guardian.

For other blood donor eligibility questions, call 1-800-289-4923.