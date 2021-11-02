PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Students and staff at the Gettysburg Middle School released blue balloons on Thursday, Oct. 28 in celebration of a national honor. The middle school, made up of sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, was one of 325 schools in the nation and only four in South Dakota designated as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. The balloon release followed a presentation by SD Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson and a community lunch hosted by the Gettysburg Middle School Student Council. Mrs. Wendy Smith, school principal, and instructor Mrs. Christy Saltsman are in Washington, D.C. this week to accept the national award on the school’s behalf.