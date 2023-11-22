BMO branch comes to Gettysburg

BMO’s integration with Bank of the West is complete, marking an important milestone in its North America growth strategy. The 3,000 members of Team BMO came together in a feat of logistics, planning and execution to welcome 2 million new customers to the BMO Family. They are now fully integrated to serve customers across 32 states and America-wide through its national digital banking platform, including a branch in Gettysburg.

New BMO customers are welcome to the local branch to learn about all the changes and new products and services BMO has to offer. Please see your local BMO team that has been working hard on a smooth integration — Bank Manager Sarah Goebel, and her team Relationship Banker Maria Mogard, Relationship Banker Jennifer Jager, and Associate Banker Abigail Warner.

“BMO has a strong history of community involvement and giving back to the communities that they serve,” said Goebel. “We are excited to join BMO and look forward to helping our customers meet their financial goals, and we encourage you to stop in and meet with the staff to learn how we can help you reach those goals.”

During the month of December the bank will have holiday goodies on Fridays, so customers are encouraged to stop in for some cheer and learn more about BMO.

This group of 17 branches in North and South Dakota and western Minnesota is part of the Plains region which makes up 106 branches in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska.