Board approves first reading of city budget

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 18, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on August 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost (via ZOOM), Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer (via ZOOM), and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Kara Williams, Economic Development.

Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve the following moving permit:

Moving Permit: Pat and Barb Everson – 907 E. Garfield Ave. – 20×10 Storage Shed.

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The first reading of the 2021 Budget Appropriations was held.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve first reading of the 2021 Budget Appropriations pending line item changes discussed. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Financials; Economic Development Project Update; Pool Season Breakdown.

Round Table: None.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to adjourn at 7:55 p.m. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz,

Finance Officer Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the approximate cost of $18.87.

-082720