Board of Commissioners adopt 2019 annual budget

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Williams, Iverson, Worth, and Zweber.

ANNUAL BUDGET ADOPTION

Commissioner Williams presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption. Commissioner Worth seconded the following resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried. Resolution declared adopted.

Tax Levy in Dollars $’s/1,000

COUNTY TAX LEVIES

WITHIN LIMITED LEVY:

*General County Purposes

(10-12-9)1,803,666.00 2.013

Library

LIMITED LEVY (10-12-21) –

SUB TOTAL

OUTSIDE LIMITED LEVY:

1,803,666.00 2.01

County Snow Removal Fund

(34-5-2)

County Road and Bridge

(10-12-13)

Courthouse, Jail, etc., Bldg.

(7-25-1)

Bond Interest Sinking

(7-24-18)

Ag Building

(7-27-1)

UNLIMITED LEVY – SUB TOTAL

—

LIMITED AND UNLIMITED

LEVY – SUB-TOTAL

1,803,666.00 2.01

OTHER SPECIAL LEVIES

Secondary Road (Unorg. PT-76)

(31-12-27) 287,905.00 0.354

Fire Protection (34-31-3)

68,000.00 0.079

TOTAL TAXES LEVIED BY

COUNTY 2,159,571.00 2.45

* These Amounts include the 25% to be distributed to cities.

RESOLUTION

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL BUDGET

FOR Potter County, South Dakota

Whereas, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year and,

Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and

Whereas, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, elimination’s, and additions have been made thereto.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, That such provisional budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, SHALL BE APPROVED AND ADOPTED AS THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPEDITURES FOR Potter County, South Dakota and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019 and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, this 25th, day of September 2018. The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor Potter, County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by the Potter County for the year January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONER OF

Potter County, South Dakota

/s/ William Frost, Chairman

/s/ Jesse Zweber, Commissioner

/s/ Ken Iverson, Commissioner

/s/ Bruce Williams, Commissioner

/s/ Delvin Worth, Commissioner

ATTEST: Shawna Shaw,

County Auditor

As of September 25, 2018 these levies are not approved by the Department of Revenue

Commissioners discussed snow removal for the courthouse, Weed Supervisor and Mosquito spraying.

Highway Conference is October 17th-18th. Foreman Tim Gordon will be attending.

FAIRBOARD

Dale Nauman, President of the Fair Board, met with the Commissioners to discuss new lighting that was replaced in the Exhibit Building. President Nauman discussed how the lights were installed without being approved. President Nauman would like the County Commissioners to help out with the cost of the lights at $4,052.74.

Nauman mentioned that he is the President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Fair Board at this time. Commissioner Worth stated that the Exhibit Building should have had bids for the lights as it is a County Building.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to reimburse the Fair Board for the cost of the lights $4,052.74. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

-100418