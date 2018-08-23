Board of Commissioners declare drought disaster

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING ON

DROUGHT DISASTER

MINUTES

AUGUST 20, 2018

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Williams and Zweber. Absent: Worth.

Moved by Zweber for Chairman Frost to sign the Drought Disaster Declaration, seconded by Williams. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2018

Drought Disaster Declaration

WHEREAS, Potter County continues to suffer from a lack of moisture resulting in an natural disaster in the form of agricultural drought conditions, resulting from inadequate winter snowfall, inadequate rainfall, desolating winds, and late frost conditions: and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners believe that said drought conditions constitute a natural disaster of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of this County, and there is no emergency plan available to alleviate the damage and economic impact resulting from these conditions; and

WHEREAS, Potter County does not have the financial resources to respond to this disaster; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County has knowledge that dry weather has resulted in forage crops necessitating the reduction and disposal of livestock, herds;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, declare a natural disaster drought emergency, and it is

FURTHER RESOLVED, we, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County respectfully petition the Governor of the State of South Dakota to declare a Secretarial Disaster Declaration to exist in Potter County.

Adopted on this 20th day of August, 2018.

William Frost

Potter County Chairman

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $26.78

-082318