Board of Commissioners discuss Medicare and supplement insurance

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

TUESDAY APRIL 3RD, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Councilman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson. Absent: Zweber. Frost attended the meeting at 8:20.

Auditor Shaw received a phone call that stated there are approximately 90 participants in 4-H.

EXTENSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Worth to hire Mary Beth Holzwarth as Extension Secretary/Driver’s License at $14.00/hour for 24 hours a week. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY –

CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed the policy manual. There is a meeting in Rapid City on new laws for policy manuals that SA plans to attend.

Council Williams and another commissioner will meet with the Auditor Shaw about changes about changes to the policy manual. Discussion on social media and cell phones being used while operating equipment.

Discussion of Potter County and zoning. Potter County does not have zoning.

Discussion on Potter County having a Web Site. Potter County does not have a Web site.

Chairman Frost entered in 8:20

SA Smith discussed the County Jail bill we will have this year. We have a prisoner serving 90 days on simple assault.

DOE Angelia Hiles spoke about April 10th Consolidated Board of Equalization meeting.

911 AGREEMENT

Moved by Williams for Chairman Frost to sign the Potter County/Mobridge 911 Agreement. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

Supt Steve Smith discussed cost of a new truck-Kybato conversion – dump box and 5th wheel. This would give us one truck that could be used for two purposes and used year around.

SDDOT bid plow truck $106,000 Freightliner 114SD. Kybato conversion $35,000 dump box & 5th wheel, snow plow $10,000. Estimate $151,000.

GRAVEL HAULING BIDS 9:00 A.M.

Jensen Rock & Sand Inc. price per ton mile $0.179 for 27 miles or $4.83 per ton.

Jerde Hjermstad LLC $0.16 per ton loaded mile.

Flat Creek Construction $0 .17 per mile from Kaup pit to Airport road.

Moved by Williams to accept the bid FROM Jerde Hjermstad LLC, Florence SD for .16 per mile. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Smith will contact Jerde Hjermstad, LLC and ask them about hauling gravel 4 miles south of the five mile corner.

Discussion of Gravel truck having problems last fall. B&R had to order new parts and completed the repairs.

Tolstoy chip seal – Lenny Urich recommended a chip seal on the Tolstoy road that we chip sealed last year. Cost estimate $17,000 per mile and there’s 3 miles cost $51,000. There is one mile at Gettysburg cost $17,000.

Steve discussed part-time employee for the summer with a CDL. Steve will advertise for part-time help for the summer.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

EM Sautner presented her time sheet for the Commissioners to sign. EM presented her third quarter SLA report.

Emergency Management Exercise will be in August.

State and Local Agreement funds were discussed.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger tried to set up a meeting with the City of Hoven on hiring law officer. Hoven hasn’t returned calls.

Discussion of hiring a deputy in Hoven.

Discussion of having a canine. We used a canine last December. It would be a huge asset for Potter County and the surrounding areas. Sheriff Hamburger will look more into this.

We have a prisoner in Walworth County. Discussion of using the Faulk County jail.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the distress warrants on trailer houses. Taxes are all paid so there was no sale.

GIS – RYAN SMITH

Ryan discussed with the commissioners a program called Beacon. Beacon is a quick web portal blending searching, reporting and mapping for every community. Ryan stated that Walworth, Hyde, Hughes, Perkins and Harding Counties all have GIS in South Dakota. Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth for Chairman Frost to sign the Beacon Program Contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

March Payroll Comm $4,266.95, St Attn 6,376.18, ROD 8,215.70, Lib 6,018.45, R&B 37,984.85, Aud 4,860.06, VA 621.06, Ext 49.44, FEMA 821.11, Treas 7,779.94, DOE 4,776.52, Sheriff 14,637.38, Jan 1,061.42, Aflac 1,267.30, BCBS 18,555.47, SDRS 6651.44, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1820.00, Ameritas 259.92, GW Bank 16,593.77.

Overtime: McClain $387.47, Hagny 229.91, Gordon 209.56, McRoberts 13.96, Lembke 291.00, Kraft 287.55, Sautner 159.57, SDACO 90.00.

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $2,726.92, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 2,697.25 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 626.34, ARROWWOOD 279.85 TRAVEL & CONF., B & R TRUCK REPAIR 9,649.11 REPAIRS/MAINT., BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL 224.10, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,482.46 SUPPLIES, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 497.76,

CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 52.00, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,663.41, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 5,405.00, CURT HAMBURGER 5.34, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08,

DAKOTA SUPPLY 27.25 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 215.41, DIGITAL-ALLY 99.00, WILLIAM FROST 82.32, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 844.88 SUPPLIES, ANGELIA HILES 110.88, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 80.33 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 84.46, HUB INTERNATIONAL 5,185.00 INSURANCE, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00,

J & J REPAIR & BODY WORKS 85.40 SUPPLIES, MARK KATTERHAGEN 15.00, LAKE AREA DOOR 278.02 SUPPLIES, LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 160.00, LUCY LEWNO 166.47, DARCY LOCKWOOD 15.00, LUCE FUNERAL HOME 15.50, ALAN MCCLAIN 11.77, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 251.47, MIDWAY PARTS 444.57 SUPPLIES,

GARY E. MIKELSON 233.56, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 112.05 UTILITIES, NEW CREATIONS 70.00, OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 1,396.42, JESSICA PAULSEN 37.40, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 345.64, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 11.28 SUPPLIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 133.16, SD DEPT OF TRANS, DIV. OF FINA 220.40 SERVICES & FEES,

SDACC 1,902.00, SERVALL 76.92, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 87.80 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 434.63, STAN’S 1,088.41 TRAVEL & CONF., STEVE L. SMITH 71.22 TRAVEL & CONF., TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 385.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.61 UTILITIES,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 872.91, VERIZON WIRELESS 126.81, VERIZON WIRELESS 54.32 UTILITIES, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 521.49, WENDELL LAW OFFICE 1,347.20, DELVIN WORTH 157.50, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00, YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 118.75.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL –

AIMEE HAGNY

Aimee talked to the Commissioners about Medicare and supplemental insurance for employees over 65.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Williams second by Worth to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams come out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Worth to hire part time deputy for the Director of Equalization, 20 hours a week at $14.00 an hour. All voted aye. Motion carried

ADJOURN

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

