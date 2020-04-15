Board of Commissioners held regular meeting April 7

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

APRIL 7TH, 2020

CALL TO ORDER

Co-Chairman Frost called the regular commissioner meeting to order. Present: Iverson & Everson. Via Phone: Zweber & Hagny.

MINUTES

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to approve the March 3rd & 23rd minutes. Roll call: Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Hagny-aye, & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. Roll call: Iverson-aye, Hagny-aye, Frost-aye, Zweber-aye, & Everson-aye. Motion carried.

March payroll: COMM $3,846.10, AUD 3,580.06, TREAS 6,052.04, ST ATTN 4,965.98, GOVT 1,340.00, DOE 10,010.56, ROD 5,955.91, VA 576.94, SHERIFF 6,985.13, LIBRARY 4,991.44, EXTENSION 1,197.00, R&B 32,688.16,

FEMA 553.84, AFLAC 1,251.58; BCBS 18,288.63; DEARBORN 235.15; INVESCO 25.00; SDRS 7300.98; AMERITAS 272.64; GW BANK 19,250.82; COLONIAL BANK 664.60, SDRS 3,020.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 250.00; VOYAGER 574.12, TRANSOURCE 27.33, VOYAGER 101.00, DEPT OF REVENUE 187.15, BUTLER 743.19, DEPT OF REV 49.10, GREAT WESTERN BANK 1,162.10,

MDU 92.12, CITY OF HOVEN 38.76, SDACO 98.00, FINANCE OFFICER TOLSTOY TOWN 32.81, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 329.66, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 5,801.46, TITAN MACHINERY 301.77 REPAIRS/MAINT., SYNCB/AMAZON 1,434.78, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 308.56, NICHOLE ARCHER 26.84, ATCO INTERNATIONAL 321.87 SUPPLIES,

AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 147.68 SERVICES & FEES, AXON ENTERPRISE, INC 135.00, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 2,767.80 REPAIRS/MAINT., BALCO 129.41, BANK OF THE WEST 12.50, BARBARA VANDERVORST 38.64, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,148.20 REPAIRS/MAINT., CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62,

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 269.13, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 84.70, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,473.98, CODY HOLZER 83.28, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 4,470.70, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 269.59 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 179.97,

DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT 96.92, DARCY LOCKWOOD 15.00, DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 30.00, DEAN’S REPAIR 204.86 REPAIRS/MAINT., DEAN’S REPAIR 64.95, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 13,104.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 425.00, EXECUTIVE MGMT FINCE OFFICE 15.75, GALL’S 330.90,

GAS N GOODIES 32.55, GOLDSTAR PRODUCTS INC 569.70 SUPPLIES, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 10,526.00 SUPPLIES, GREAT WESTERN BANK 107.12, HOVEN CO-OP 76.17, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 364.87, THE HOVEN REVIEW 37.00, JASON KAUP TRUCKING 825.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., JEAN SENYAK 127.10, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 155.24 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

KAYLEI’S LIQUOR STORE & MORE 24.29, KAYLEI’S LIQUOR STORE & MORE 26.38, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 309.22, LUCY LEWNO 166.50, MARK KATTERHAGEN 15.00, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 2,271.27, MIDWAY PARTS, INC. 49.61, MIDWEST ALARM 12,103.29, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 2,155.75 UTILITIES, NEW CREATIONS 565.20 SUPPLIES, NEW CREATIONS 113.08,

OVERDRIVE 1,100.00, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 121.95, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 492.82, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 327.55, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 362.06 SUPPLIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 57.23, SDACC 2,217.00, SDACES SHERI LUND 15.00, SERVALL 461.30, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 861.50, STAN’S 1,194.28 TRAVEL & CONF.,

SULLY COUNTY AUDITOR 30.82, TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 39406.68 REPAIRS/MAINT., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 498.48, US POSTAL SERVICE 360.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.03 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 665.00, VERIZON WIRELESS 355.14 UTILITIES, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 570.00, CHS 374.96 UTILITIES.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed holding commissioners meeting by telephone or internet. If there is not a physical quorum of commissioners there needs to be a roll call vote for any action requiring a vote. There are additional requirements for a public meeting if less than a quorum of commissioners appearing personally at meeting.

States Attorney Smith discussed legal perspective to advance funds for the Walworth County jail project.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Web Water Resolution.

States Attorney Smith discussed legal issues regarding county road damage due to high water and Keith Eidam’s request for financial assistance to pump water

States Attorney Smith presented and discussed Resolution 2020-4/7

Discussion of covid-19 and masks. Follow recommendations of the governor.

Keith Eidam met with the commissioners. Eidam has Vested Draining Rights. Eidam discussed pumping water away from a county road that is being damaged due to flooding.

Eidam discussed a culvert that is washing out.

Moved by Everson, to reimburse a portion of the cost to Eidam to protect the road and allow county to pump water across road onto Eidam property. Reimbursement to be $1000 a week up to four weeks for pumping water away from road. Seconded by Zweber. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Zweber-aye, Iverson-aye, Hagny-aye, & Frost aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith will follow up with letter to Eidam.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for legal matters. Roll call: Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Hagny-aye, & Zweber aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session for legal matters. Roll Call: Iverson-aye, Everson -aye, Hagny-aye, Frost-aye & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney discussed reassessment of the county and the contract with Vanguard.

Discussion of County Board of Equalization and the assessment hearings that must be held within a three-week period

Moved by Zweber, for anyone appealing their taxes before the Board of Equalization, do not need to appear in person. Seconded by Iverson. Roll call: Zweber-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-aye. Hagny-no answer. Motion carried.

Discussion of a county road on the county line by Hunnel and Lemler land, having a collapsed culvert and along with water drainage problems. Commissioners agreed to have highway maintenance fix this area.

HIGHWAY

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to hire Trent Abler for highway maintenance internship, summertime help at $16.00 per hour. Start date April 20th. Roll Call: Zweber-aye, Iverson-aye, Hagny-aye, Everson-aye, & Frost-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of load limits & gravel crushing.

Highway Supt Long discussed liner to line pipes on West Whitlock Road. A bid was given for $347,380 from Infratrack. Cost sharing with GFP was discussed. States Attorney Smith will contact GFP.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to accept bid of $1,466.56 from Ed Wager for outdoor lighting. Roll Call: Zweber-aye, Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-nay. Motion carried.

Highway Department will be switching to four days 10 hours weeks starting April 6th.

BRIDGE INSPECTION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for Co-chairman Frost to sign contract for Potter County Bridge Inspection. Roll Call: Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-aye, & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of pipes being rusted out north of Paul Kellogg.

SHERIFF HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger introduced Cody Holzer as the new Sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion of jail use.

Regional Jail Advisory Board was discussed. Moved by Everson, second by Iverson for co-chairman to sign. Roll call: Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Zweber-aye, Hagny-aye, & Frost-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of drug related arrest, distress warrants on trailers, delivering food from the Senior Center and safety supplies to keep officers safe during the Covid-19.

Sheriff Hamburger thanked public for participating in the parade that was on Saturday, April 4th.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

Sautner presented signature sheet for the commissioners to sign.

PDM plan was presented to the commissioners.

Emergency Sautner discussed HSMAT.

Discussion of the FEMA storm damage and should be done soon.

Emergency Sautner explained the HSMAT plan cost of $5,500. Sautner applied and received a grant for $4,400.

EM Sautner discussed meetings being done with Skype or conference call. County exercise that was set up in June has been postponed and will be done at a later date this year. DRRI, Disaster Response and Recovery Inventory, was discussed along with the shelter update.

OFFICER REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to approve the report. Roll call: Zweber-aye, Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Hagny-aye, & Frost-aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 3/31/2020

Cash Items $1,000.00

Credit/Debit Cards $-

NSF RETURN

Checks on Hand $12,932.08

Great Western $142,108.21

Plains Commerce Checking $14,478.11

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,130,334.25

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,100,852.65

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 3/31/2020

County Amount $2,601,463.31

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,593.41

Amounts Held For Others

$1,495,795.93

TOTAL ASSETS $4,100,852.65

WEB WATER DEVELOPMENT INC.,

RESOLUTION

States Attorney Smith discussed the Resolution. States Attorney Smith will send a letter out to discuss publication.

EASTER HOLIDAY

Good Friday as holiday and work Monday.

AGREEMENT BETWEEN POTTER

COUNTY AND TOWN OF LEBANON

STATEMENT OF AGREEMENT: The County agrees to provide a blade and operator to the Town, and the Town agrees to pay the County to provide such service in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Agreement, jointly acting pursuant to the procedures set out in SDCL Chapter 1-24.

Moved by Hagny, second by Iverson to sign agreement. Roll call: Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Zweber-aye, & Everson-aye. Motion carried.

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

FOR SD FEDERAL

PROPERTY AGENCY

Moved by Zweber, to authorize Auditor Shaw, Sheriff Hamburger, Sheriff deputy Holzer & Carlson, Emergency Manager Sautner, Highway Supt Long, Chairman Zweber for purchases with SD Federal Property Agency. Seconded by Hagny. Roll Call: Zweber-aye, Hagny-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-aye, & Iverson-aye. Motion carried.

PLAT SHOWING HAGNY ADDITION

In the E1/2 of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 118 North, Range 79 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota Owners Certificate

We, Dennis Hagny and Mary Hagny, husband and wife, do hereby certify that we are the owners of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast, Quarter (E12NW1/4NE1/4SE1/4) EXCEPT Hagny Cabin Outlot 1A and the E1/2 of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of the SE1/4, all in Section 25, Township 118 North, Range 79 West of the 5th p.m., Potter County, South Dakota, and that we have caused the same to be surveyed and platted as shown on the attached plat which shall be hereinafter known and described as “HAGNY ADDITION IN THE E1/2 OF THE NW1/4 OF THE NE1/4 OF THE SE1/4 OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 118 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA” and that development of this land shall conform to all existing applicable zoning, subdivision and sediment control regulations.

By this plat, we, Dennis Hagny and Mary Hagny, husband and wife, do hereby DEDICATE the 20’ Access Easement for INGRESS/EGRESS to “Hagny Cabin Outlot 1A in the E1/2 of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 118 North, Range 79 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County South Dakota” as shown in the attached plat.

By this plat, we, Dennis Hagny and Mary Hagny, husband and wife, do hereby Dedicate the 10’ Utility Easement of perpetual use by all public utilities, the utility easement show or referenced on the attached plat.

Owners: Dennis Hagny singed the 9th day of March, 2020. Mary Hagny signed this 9th day of March, 2020.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to approve the Plat Showing Hagny Addition. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Hagny-aye, and Zweber -aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY

RESOLUTION 2020-4/7

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to accept resolution. Roll call: Hagny-aye, Everson-aye, Zweber-aye, Frost-aye & Iverson-aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY

RESOLUTION 2020-4/7

A RESOLUTION TO ADDRESS A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS BY RECOMMENDING CERTAIN MEASURES TO SLOW THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

Whereas, The World Health Organization has designated COVID-19 a pandemic, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared a public health emergency; and,

Whereas, The CDC has issued guidance to state and local governments and all citizens recommending steps to prevent community spread and guard against the COVID-19 outbreak; and,

Whereas, Governor Kristi Noem, through Executive Order 2020-08, ordered and directed the recommendations contained in this Resolution to all South Dakotans; and,

Whereas, it is important that control measures be taken to reduce or slow down the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of the Potter County residents, especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Potter County Board of Commissioners that any enclosed retail business within Potter County, outside of the exterior boundaries of an incorporated municipality, that promotes public gathering should modify business practices in order to ensure that not more than ten patrons are on the premises for on-site use of the services and/or consumption of the goods at any given time. Such businesses are encouraged to consider utilizing business models that do not involve public gathering, including takeout, delivery, drive-thru, curbside service, and off-site services.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that to slow the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Potter County, the Potter County Board of Commissioners recommend that all trailer park and RV resorts within Potter County not make their trailer parks and RV resorts available for use of seasonal tenants prior to May 15, 2020.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution is deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, and safety, and as an emergency measure this resolution shall become immediately effective upon approval.

Dated this 7th day of April, 2020.

/s/William Frost, Acting Chair

Potter County Board of Commissioners

Attest:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Stated Attorney Smith discussed the contract with Vanguard for reassessment of Potter County. With this being a unique service to Potter County we do not have to receive bids.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to accept Vanguard’s contract. Roll call: Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-aye & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion with States Attorney Smith on the GFP road and culverts with cost sharing with GFP. States Attorney Smith will send a letter to GFP.

ELECTION

Discussion of June 2nd primary election.

POTTER COUNTY AUDIT FOR 2017-2018 HAS STARTED WITH BRUCE HINTZ ENTRANCE LETTER TO BE SIGNED

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber for Co-chairman Frost to sign Entrance Letter. Roll call: Hagny-aye, Zweber-aye, Frost-aye, Everson-aye, & Iverson aye. Motion carried.

Advertise for DOE deputy for one week. Full time position with starting pay at $14.00/hour plus benefits.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. Roll call: Everson-aye, Iverson-aye, Zweber-aye, Hagny-aye, & Frost-aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CO-CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

