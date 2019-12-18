Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Dec. 3

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

DECEMBER 3RD, 2019

The regular meeting was called to order at 1:00 p.m. by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Hagny, Everson, Iverson & Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve November 5th, 2019 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CORONER – MANDY LUIKENS

Potter County Coroner Mandy Luikens visited with the commissioners on the cost of funerals.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny for indigent burial cost from $1,250 to $2,000 plus invoiced items. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

Discussion of Deputy Sheriff resignation and the contract with the City of Hoven.

Discussion of grand jury selection in December. December 19th court date will convene a new grand jury.

New judge will start in January 2020.

Discussion of pending lawsuit.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to enter into executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to enter out of executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried

HIGHWAY – SUPT JD LONG

Discussion of Town of Lebanon purchasing fuel from Potter County shop in Lebanon. This was not agreed on.

Discussion of agreement of removing snow for Lebanon once a month. Lebanon will need to produce a copy of the contract.

Discussion of bales and ad that was ran in the paper for bale removal. Bales must be removed by December 15th.

Discussion of a road that has a culvert that has caved in. Road will be marked with closure sign.

Discussion of culverts that are county property but are on personal land.

SECTION LINE MAINTENANCE

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny for section lines to have no maintenance due to they are not secondary roads. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Part time highway maintenance was discussed. Hunnel will stay employed until the end of December.

Discussion of gravel hauling being finished this year.

Discussion of lighting in the shop yard. Supt Long will get bids.

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

EXTENSION OF LEASE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Frost to sign the Extension of Lease for the library. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

November payroll: COMM $3,846.18, AUD 3,502.93, TREAS 5,645.58, ST ATTN 4,842.80, GOVT 1,665.00, DOE 2,800.00, ROD 5,347.46, VA 576.94, SHERIFF 10,625.78, LIBRARY 4,166.24, R&B 36,184.59,

FEMA 553.84, SDRS 7,143.48, COLONIAL LIFE 547.62, BCBS 16,078.13, DEARBOARN 196.96, AFLAC 879.88, SDRS 3,045.00, AMERITAS 229.96, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 222.72, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 250.00, GREAT WESTERN 18,502.54,US VOYAGER 1,369.96, MDU 34.92, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76, HOVEN COOP 1,220.00, MDU 236.78,

VERIZON 234.47, DEPT OF HEALTH 40.00, GAS & GOODIES 82.61, MDU 609.12, PC NEWS 416.48, SDACO 92.00, SDACO 94.00, WHEELHOUSE 313.67, 212 MINI MALL 40.00, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 1,190.67, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,950.64 TRAVEL & CONF., ALCO-PRO, INC. 844.50, SYNCB/AMAZON 1,603.42, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 885.37,

NICHOLE ARCHER 50.40, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 92.55 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1,225.09 REPAIRS/MAINT., BARBARA VANDERVORST 120.32, BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL 154.00, BLUE 360 MEDIA 82.75, BOBS RESORT, INC 383.24 TRAVEL & CONF., BROWNLEE CONST, INC 216,836.41 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 2,039.98 SUPPLIES,

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 279.90, CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 8,058.00 SUPPLIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.80 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 50.90, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,532.84, COMFORT INN & SUITES 92.50, COUNTY WIDE DIRECTORY LLC 1,270.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77,

DAKOTA SUPPLY 836.98 SUPPLIES, DARLIS D PERRY 60.00, LEBANON FIRE DEPARTMENT 8,160.00, GETTYSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT 39,440.00, HOVEN FIRE DEPARTMENT 13,600.00, TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 6,800.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 145.06, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00, JD LONG 51.00 TRAVEL & CONF., JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC 415.30 SUPPLIES,

J. PAUL CONSULTING 1,611.57, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 6,373.78 SUPPLIES, KAYLEI’S LIQUOR STORE & MORE 34.91, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 75.00, LINCOLN COUNTY 81.92, LYLE SIGNS 180.98 SUPPLIES, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,250.68, MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL 1,027.76, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 265.30, MIDWAY PARTS 454.70 SUPPLIES,

MIDWEST OIL COMPANY 400.00 SUPPLIES, NEW CREATIONS 1,081.46, NORTHERN TRUCK EQUIP. CORP 153.90 REPAIRS/MAINT., OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 231.68, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 346.86, REUER SANITATION INC 25.00 UTILITIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 23.49 SUPPLIES,

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 16.98, SD ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY WEED & PEST 50.00, SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 569.87, SDACC 1,028.00, SDSU EXTENSION 1,042.08, SERVALL 107.72, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 301.60, CRAIG SMITH 439.15, STAN’S 859.11 TRAVEL & CONF.,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.95 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 938.25, VERIZON WIRELESS 178.44 UTILITIES, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 990.36, WALWORTH COUNTY TREASURER 2,660.00, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00, JESSE ZWEBER 36.96, CHS 272.50 TRAVEL & CONF.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR NOVEMBER

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 11/30/2019

Cash Items $1,007.00

Credit/Debit Cards $-

NSF RETURN

Checks on Hand $43,731.90

Great Western $68,078.61

Plains Commerce Checking $13,227.68

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,659,679.43

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,585,724.62

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 11/30/2019

County Amount $3,981,281.62

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$2,933.99

Amounts Held For Others $601,509.01

TOTAL ASSETS $4,585,724.62

NECOG-JOINT COOPERATIVE

AGREEMENT FOR 2020

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Frost to sign the Joint Cooperative Agreement for 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

UNASSIGN $1,000,000 OF GENERAL

FUND TO ROAD & BRIDGE

Moved by Zweber to unassign $1,000,000 of assigned General Fund balance. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPROVE CASH TRANSFER OF

$1,000,000 FROM GENERAL FUND

TO ROAD & BRIDGE

Moved by Everson to approve Cash Transfer of $1,000,000 from the General Fund to the Road and Bridge Fund. Seconded by Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

UNASSIGN $400,000 CAPITAL

OUTLAY TO GENERAL FUND

Moved by Zweber to unassign $400,000 of Capital Outlay assigned fund balance. Seconded by Everson. Aye votes: Frost, Everson & Iverson. Nay votes: Hagny. Motion carried. Hagny no.

APPROVE CASH TRANSFER OF

$400,000 FROM GENERAL FUND

TO ROAD & BRIDGE

Moved by Iverson to approve Cash Transfer or $400,000 from the General Fund to the Road and Bridge Fund. Seconded by Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

TAX RESOLUTION ADJUSTMENT

Upon review of 2020 budget, the State discovered an error. To be compliant adjustments for the 2020 levy should be 2.022.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the 2020 levy to 2.022. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Deb Karpen discussed building permits, re-advertising for an assessor, and assessor wages.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

ASSISTANCE AGREEMENT

Moved by Zweber, second by Hagny for Chairman Frost to sign the Law Enforcement Assistance Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of Risetter’s resignation.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to enter out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. motion carried

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for purchase of laptop $3,126.78. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber for purchases of handguns for $1,620.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny for purchase of 2 radios for $5,000.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger cross deputized Kendyl DeRouchey for deputy sheriff at $18.10.

Sheriff Hamburger hired Blend Fetahi, deputy sheriff, at $18.10 per hour.

HUB INTERNATIONAL –

CHRIS RUDE & DAVE WILLIS

Discussion of renewal for liability and health insurance.

INSURANCE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for Wellmark 1500 insurance plan. All voted aye. Motion carried.

END OF THE YEAR MEETING

December 27th at 1:00 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to enter out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Frost to enter out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried

EXTENSION OFFICE/

DRIVERS LICENSE

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to hire Jean Senyak at $14.00 per hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

