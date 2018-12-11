Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Dec. 4

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

DECEMBER 4, 2018 MINUTES

GETTYSBURG, SD

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams, and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to approve the November 8th & 12th, 2018 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

VETERANS AFFAIRS OFFICER –

DON HERICKS

VA Hericks presented Geographic Distribution of VA Expenditures for 2017. South Dakota Veterans Population 62,335 Total Expenditures $680,744,000; Compensation & Pension $253,310,000; Construction $11,329,000; Rehab & Employment $29,311,000; General Expense $10,515,000; Insurance $5,320,000; Medical Care $370,960, Unique Patients $29,970,000. Potter County Veterans Population 195 Total Expenditures $1,472,000; Compensation & Pension $744,000; Rehab & Employment $3,000; Medical Care $725,000, Unique Patients 81,000. VA Hericks explained that we have no more WWI Vets in South Dakota. We have a lot of Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars. VA Hericks gave credit to Register of Deeds Dugger and Deputy Amy for making an index book.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY –

CRAIG SMITH

POOR LIEN 120418

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to deny the claim from Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls in the amount of $1,852.46 care for one, due to the individual is not from Potter County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney discussed a letter he sent to Lonny Potts regarding the placement of signs and the road. SA Smith will look at estimates to have it platted.

The Library board sent letter to the States Attorney on hiring employees.

States Attorney Smith discussed the NECOG Agreement for chairman Frost to sign.

States Attorney Smith presented a Quit Claim Deed. Correction on prior tax deed, footage for Roger Moore 205 North Broadway, Gettysburg, SD. The S17’ of Lot 2, Block 1 Burdick’s Addition to the city of Gettysburg. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the Quit Claim Deed for Roger Moore. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith discussed an insurance claim for Dakota Jo’s Café, Tolstoy, SD.

NECOG

Moved by Worth, for Chairman Frost to sign the NECOG Agreement. Seconded by Zweber. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to approve the claims. All voted aye. Motion carried.

November Payroll Comm $4,284.00, St Attn 6,376.19, ROD 6,915.86, Lib 5,870.01, R&B 32,140.10, Aud 538.90, VA 621.05, Ext 1,268.91, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,915.90 DOE 5,438.11, Sheriff 14,930.04, Jan 1,214.95,

Aflac 1,053.66, BCBS 14,200.59, SDRS 5,895.14, DEARBORN 147.10, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1820.00, Ameritas 250.80, GW Bank 15,493.30, Colonial Life 379.52, BARB VANDERVORST 205.56, MDU 71.71, VERIZON 126.89, VERIZON 54.36

A&B BUSINESS INC 178.40, SYNCB/AMAZON 1,007.68, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 1,259.45, AT&T MOBILITY 86.46, B&M BODY REPAIR 510.60, BARBARA VANDERVORST 104.39, BEADLE COUNTY AUDITOR 4,400.00, BPRO INC 1,500.00, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 14.10, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 30.00,

CITY OF HOVEN 67.76, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,680.20, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,208.72, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 61.50, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 869.52, DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 10,477.50, DON FROST 675.00, GALL’S 1,019.94, GILLUND ENTERPRISES 217.16, GREAT WESTERN TIRE INC 837.36,

HEARTLAND WASTE 50.00, HEARTLAND WASTE 50.00, ANGELIA HILES 57.12, HOVEN CO-OP 58.98, HOVEN MEDIA INC 669.46, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 3,632.87, LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 165.00, LINCOLN COUNTY 70.50, LOGAN ELECTRIC 48,959.27, MARTY’S REPAIR SERVICE LLC 550.80,

MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,362.22, MIDWAY PARTS INC 160.60, MODERN MARKETING INC 120.08, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 45.58, NEW CREATIONS 62.97, PENNINGTON COUNTY JAIL 91.50, POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY 2,803.23, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 1,051.82, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 156.59,

RADISSON HOTEL BISMARCK 433.64, ROSE ANN WENDELL 377.98, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 110.11, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 11.58, SD SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION 569.87, SDSU DEPT OF ANIMAL SCIENCES 31.25, SERVALL 98.73, SERVALL 161.34, SHAWNA SHAW 176.40, CRAIG SMITH 447.14, STAN’S 875.04, KATIE THOMPSON 2,190.97,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 17.98, EMILY TRZPUC 379.40, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 245.00, VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC 125.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 161.75, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1,262.44, VILAS 73.15, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 401.58, YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 118.75, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 223.44, JESSE ZWEBER 18.48.

OFFICER’S REPORT

FOR NOVEMBER

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 11/30/2018

Cash Items $1,000.00

Credit Cards $445.80

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$6,336.90

Great Western $96,111.21

Plains Commerce Checking

$11,260.52

Plains Commerce Fund Investments $500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,915,445.39

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,530,609.82

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 11/30/2018

County Amount $3,061,636.38

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,000.64

Amounts Held For Others

$800,567.22

TOTAL ASSETS $3,865,204.24

GENERAL SURPLUS

Auditor Shaw discussed the General Surplus was at 56% the end of September

HIGHWAY DEPT – JD LONG

Supt Long discussed the Tolstoy road. Next year Ellenbecker Bridge will be finished. Supt Long will talk to an engineer on the Hoven Bridge on the weight limit. Discussion of a bridge on Suicide Road.

Supt Long discussed the WD2 pickup.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to surplus 170. All voted aye. Motion carried. Supt Long will remove the tool box.

Supt Long discussed with the commissioners if highway maintenance Hawkinson could replace the brakes on a semi-trailer or if the trailer should have the work done by B&R. Commissioners agreed to have B&R do the work.

Supt Long was at Demott’s looking at culverts. LEC is working on a quote for the work.

Supt Long raised the question on highway maintenance receiving a raise after the starting wage was raised to $16.00. Chairman Frost explained there is a raise budgeted for 2019.

Supt Long discussed Brownlee’s bid and Brownlee will be contacted to attend a meeting to explain his quote.

Bids for the highway maintenance shop windows will be tabled until the next meeting.

CAT has come in with a trade in value for $94,000 for a motor grader. Supt Long will talk to CAT salesman on the bidding process. Most of our bids are through a government bidding program.

Supt Long has a quote on a used disc. He doesn’t see the need to buy a new one. Williams said we should get a good heavy one.

Supt Long discussed culvert extension for Mike Rausch and work that was done for Kirby’s. He will work on an invoice for these jobs.

Supt Long has three applications for Highway Maintenance.

Auditor Shaw discussed the application for noxious weeds designations. This application needs to be filed by December 31, 2018. Supt Long will set up a meeting with the Weed Board.

JAMES LEMBKE

Jim Lembke met with the commissioners to discuss insurance. The County is looking into different insurance options for employees 65 and older that would cover Medicare, supplement and pharmacy cost. The employee would have the choice to continue with the county insurance or possibly a reimbursement for a Medicare plan. Chairman Frost explained the situation from 2015 and why we were not able to offer a plan.

Lembke discussed the new starting wage for the highway employees. Lembke feels if the starting raise was raised $1.25 that rest of the highway maintenance should get a raise.

Other discussions from Lembke was equipment report sheets and firing the best highway maintenance worker who doesn’t have a CDL.

BRAD WILSON, SDML

Brad discussed the SDML has been in business for 30 years. Potter County has been a member for 5 years. Brad presented a plaque to Chairman Frost.

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

Barb VanderVorst presented the appointment request for the Library Board.

LIBRARY BOARD

Moved by Williams, seconded Worth to appoint Heidi Seurer and Marcy Knoble, for a period of three years, to the Library Board. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Barb Worth will be the new Library Board President.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM stated that there will be a meeting on Wednesday to decide on what brand of radios that will be purchase.

PREDISASTER

LITIGATION PLAN

EM Sautner discussed the PDA plan and had the commissioners sign her PDA sheet. EM Sautner still needs to meet with the City Finance Officer and County Auditor to have them register for the PDA.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger introduced Justin Jungwirth, Chief Deputy, Jail Admin from Walworth County jail.

Chief Deputy Jungwirth presented a jail plan for counties that currently house their inmates at the Walworth jail. Cost would be $30,000. The cost would cover the cost of inmates and upkeep of the jail. The jail has a 32 bed capacity and can hold up to 47. There is a separate juvenile area. Potter County has spent $26,461 so far this year on jail costs. Sheriff Hamburger would like to keep the relationship open with Walworth County Jail.

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger presented Hughes County Contract for Juvenile and Mental Holds.

Moved by Worth, for chairman Frost to sign the Hughes County Contract for Juvenile Services Hughes County Sheriff and contract Hughes County Contract for Jail Services Hughes County. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the pickup for the new deputy and hiring of a new deputy.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Walworth Jail.

CITY OF GETTYSBURG

CHIEF OF POLICE

Chief of Police David Mogard discussed the recent surplus of a city vehicle. Chief Mogard asked the Commissioners if the County would like to purchase the vehicle possibly for Emergency Management and the DOE to use. The current vehicle they use is from 1991.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to authorize Chairman Frost to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Applications. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Browns Hunt Club, LLC

Whitlock Bay Supper Club

WELLMARK BLUECROSS

BLUE SHIELD

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber for BCBS Enhanced 2000 to be Potter County’s health insurance. All voted aye. Motion carried

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to switch Health Insurance Agents to Hub International out of Redfield. All voted aye. Motion carried.

REGISTER OF DEEDS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams for the ROD office to buy new desks and surplus the old one. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioner Zweber requested that meeting be moved to the afternoons starting at 1 p.m. The next meeting will be December 27th, at 1:00 p.m. These new hours will run through April.

DOE DEPUTY

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson for the DOE Deputy to be moved to 24 hours a week until next summer. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Worth, second by Zweber to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JOHNSON CONTROL –

WILL QUINN

Will Quinn explained to the commissioners the work that has been done to the boiler. Quinn discussed the benefit of an automatic sediment cleaner for the boiler. Cost would be around $22,000 to set up. This could probably wait until next fall. A new boiler cost is around $100,000. The piping is deteriorating and that would be an extra cost.

SECURITY SYSTEM FOR

SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Will Quinn met with the Sheriff’s Department to discuss the security system of the courthouse. The new cameras would have 10 months of recording. An impound area with a fence was discussed. Approximate cost is $30,000-$40,000. Commissioner Williams stated the Commissioners would have to talk to the Sheriff as the impound area was never mentioned to them.

ADA

Will Quinn discussed the work for ADA in the courthouse. Quinn would give us a referral of an architect as it would be more cost effective than going through Johnson Control.

EDMUNDS COUNTY HIGHWAY –

MIKE JAGER

Mike Jager met with the Commissioners to discuss an awning that was damaged after being struck by Edmunds County vehicle while working for Potter County.

The bill needs to be sent to Edmunds County insurance. Mike said Edmunds County would pay for it out of their budget. Discussion if the awning would be fixed or if or if owners would keep the money and not repair the awning. Discussion of the awning being in the county’s right of way. Discussion on having a contractor do the work and paying the contractor after work is completed

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $159.79

-121318