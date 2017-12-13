Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Dec. 5

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

DECEMBER 5TH, 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Frost and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve the November 7th, 2017 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION OF

PROVISIONAL BUDGET

Moved by Worth seconded by Iverson to approve the new levies for the Tax Resolution. Total Taxes Levied by County 2,158,899.00 with $’s/1,000 at 2.45. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

UTILITY ACCESS PERMIT

Moved by Worth for Chairman Williams to sign off on the Utility Access Permit between Potter County and Brandon Nagel. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMITS

AND UTILITY PERMITS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost for the Director of Equalization to mail out information on Building permits and Utility Access Permit with the Assessment notices. All in voted aye. Motion carried.

While the County was being audited, State Legislative Audit stated that a resolution needs to put in place for the Wheel Tax and how the money is to be used. States Attorney Smith will work on a resolution.

Software for elections was discussed.

Agreement with NECOG discussed.

JOINT COOPERATIVE

AGREEMENT FOR 2018

Moved by Frost for Chairman Williams to sign the Joint Cooperative for NECOG. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion if there should be county wide law agreement with the cities. Cities are looking for code enforcement and animal control. States Attorney Smith recommended for two Commissioners cities and discuss this.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber, to authorize Chairman Williams to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Application. All voted aye. Motion carried. Browns Hunt Lodge.

End of the year meeting December 28th at 1:00 p.m.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Auditors Account With The Treasurer As of 11/30/2017

Cash Items 1,531.47

Great Western Checking 6,821.98

Plains Commerce Checking 789.27

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

3,840,286.89

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

40,336.15

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

4,389,765.76

Total Assets In Custody of County As of 11/30/2017

County Amount 3,178,230.90

Amounts Held For Other Gov

1,209,062.02

Amounts Held For Others 2,472.84

TOTAL ASSETS 4,389,765.76

REGISTER OF DEED

ELAINE STORKSON

DOE Deputy has resigned. ROD Storkson contacted Cindi Forgey and has hired her as part time until a new deputy is hired. Cindi Forgey is hired at $15.00 per hour.

ROD Storkson discussed a bill from Tyler.

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

STEVE SMITH

GF&P let contract to haul rip-rap to West Whitlock. Around 7500 tons which is 300 truckloads. This need to be done by March. Discussion if there should be a load limit put on.

Commissioners would like the road work done by February 28th with load limit. Supt Smith will contact GFP for more information.

Hoven Bridge will be submitted to the State for the BIG bridge grant with work completed in 2018.

Re-bid on the Ellenbecker Bridge will be done soon with the work completed in 2018.

Signing project will be bid soon at no cost to Potter County. This is a Federal project.

Edmunds County Highway bill was discussed for the Tolstoy road.

Waiting on Brownlee gravel crushing costs. Highway to compile chips for the next 5-7 years. Gravel from Hettich pit about $5.00 per ton.

Discussion on contractor bidding of hauling of gravel on County Road 816.

There has been applications for employment for the highway department.

Discussion of an employee using his cell phone while using the motor grader.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion on County run law enforcement. Sheriff Hamburger will contact the cities.

Hughes County Jail Contract

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber for Chairman Williams to sign the contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AXON CONTRACT

Discussion on Axon contract for new body cameras. This is a five year plan total cost $5082.26.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth for Sheriff Hamburger to purchase new cameras through Axon. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CHERYL SAUTNER

EOM Sautner handed out information from FEMA on campgrounds and special events in Potter County. This will be discussed at the January meeting.

State and Local Agreement time sheets were signed by Chairman Williams

NORTHWESTERN

MUTUAL AIMEE HAGNY

A teleconference with Dawn Knutson, from Midwest Employee Benefits, was made to explain the different health plans.

Moved by Frost for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to be the County’s Health Insurance. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

November Payroll: Comm $4,322.71, St Attn 6,156.36, ROD 6,564.09, Lib 6,466.21, R&B 37,236.89, Aud 4,529.57, VA 621.05, Ext 1,782.03, FEMA 817.15, Treas 7,487.63, DOE 3,922.16, Sheriff 13,796.47, Jan 1,205.68, Weed 269.67,

Aflac 1071.78, BCBS 16,495.78, SDRS 6256.86, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 259.92, GW Bank 17,604.27.

Overtime: Gordon 234.00, Kraft 186.50, McClain 232.20, McRoberts 122.11.

TITAN MACHINERY – SIOUX FALLS $112.02 REPAIRS/MAINT., A & B BUSINESS, INC. 9.06, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 302.66, SYNCB/AMAZON 519.13, ANGELIA HILES 94.08, ASSN. OF SD COUNTY WEED & PEST 300.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 49.31 SUPPLIES, B M S INC 173.14 SUPPLIES,

BARBARA VANDERVORST 194.21, BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 2,610.00 SERVICES & FEES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,006.89 REPAIRS/MAINT., CALIFORNIA CONTRACTORS SUPPLIE 287.76 SUPPLIES, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 1,057.74, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 129.42, CENTURY LINK 73.37,

CHRYSALIS 1,400.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 17.62 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 44.19, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,797.10, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 120.56 SUPPLIES, DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 3,145.88 SUPPLIES, EDDIE’S TRUCK SALES 276.27 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

EDMUNDS COUNTY HIGHWAY 32,764.48 SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 2,156.00 SUPPLIES, LEBANON FIRE DEPARTMENT 8,160.00, TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 6,800.00, HOVEN FIRE DEPARTMENT 13,600.00, GETTYSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT 39,440.00, GAS N GOODIES 41.56, HANDYMAN 10.00,

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 276.16 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 278.39, JOHN DEER 3,909.52 REPAIRS/MAINT., JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 8,492.17 SUPPLIES, LINCOLN COUNTY 26.95, LOGAN ELECTRIC 17,420.10 SUPPLIES, MANDY LUIKENS 150.00,

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,671.88, MIDWAY PARTS 259.99 SUPPLIES, MOBILE ELECTRONIC SERVICE 90.25, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 33.46 UTILITIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 69.04, NORTH CENTRAL FARMERS ELEVATOR 2,386.05 TRAVEL & CONF., NORTHERN PLAINS COOPERATIVE 18,899.20 TRAVEL & CONF.,

OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50, OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 1,816.62, PENNINGTON COUNTY JAIL 132.65, POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY 69.58, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 281.00, RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE 299.00, RAMKOTA HOTEL 114.00, Ray Goebel & Sons, Inc. 2,581.56 SUPPLIES, SAFE HARBOR 600.00,

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 83.01 SUPPLIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 37.96, SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 569.87, SDAAO 175.00, SDACC 1,299.00, SDACO 688.03, SDSU DEPT OF ANIMAL SCIENCES 24.00, SERVALL 90.83, SERVALL 153.84, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 175.60 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 82.50,

SEIBRASSE, DAVID 665.53, CRAIG SMITH 948.04, STAN’S 1,093.87 TRAVEL & CONF., STEINLEY REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL 505.00, STEVE L. SMITH 28.30 SUPPLIES, TRAVIS HEUETZ 2,767.90, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 53.88, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 158.43 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 863.85,

VERIZON WIRELESS 253.27, VERIZON WIRELESS 111.30 UTILITIES, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 403.62, WALWORTH CO. TREAS/CUSTODIAN 5,280.00, WALWORTH CO.TREAS.,CUSTODIAN 2,470.00, DELVIN WORTH 41.58, YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 118.75, JESSE ZWEBER 55.44.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

