Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Feb. 5

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

FEBRUARY 5, 2019

GETTYSBURG, SD

The regular meeting was called to order by Co-Chairman Zweber at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Hagny & Iverson. Absent: Frost.

MINUTES

Correction on 2019 Wages

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny for corrections on the 2019 wages. Read $44,034.24 and should have read $45,034.24. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve the January 8th & 14th minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SOUTH DAKOTA

WORKMAN’S COMP

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to approve county volunteers to be covered under workman’s com. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR JANUARY

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 01/31/2019

Cash Items $1506.00

Credit Cards $

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$77,788.30

Great Western $79,997.15

Plains Commerce Checking

$1,335.99

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,795,204.71

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,455,832.15

Total Assets in Custody

of County as of 01/31/2019

County Amount $3,401,962.52

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,239.72

Amounts Held For Others

$1,050,629.91

TOTAL ASSETS $4,455,832.15

VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to reappoint Don Hericks as Veteran Service Officer for Potter County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner discussed the order of radios on March 7th and they will be programed. Hoven will get one. If anything happens to the radios before 2023, they will be responsible for costs.

EM explained the 2018 SLA letter that the commissioner received. Finance Officer Schatz and Potter County Auditor Shaw will meet with EM Sautner on February 12, 2019 for training.

Patty Pudwill, Region 3 Coordinator, will be here on Friday. Pudwill meets quarterly with EM Sautner.

EM Sautner had class on February 14th & 15th for major disaster.

Dates have not been set up for Potter County’s exercise. There is a meeting February 13th to decide the dates.

EM Sautner stated the Pre-Disaster Meditation plan is going well.

POINT OF DISPENSARY

EM Sautner discussed the POD meeting that was held February 1st. This can include a terrorism, pandemic, anthrax etc. Potter County is the POD and Faulk County is included in our POD. We do need to have an exercise with POD every year. We received a grant for $5000 and this will help cover costs.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

Roy Brownlee met with the Commissioners. States Attorney Smith explained the Release of Option Contract. This land is being sold.

Brownlee stated the county paid the royalties straight to Kenny Kaup. Brownlee has taken over the agreement. The gravel piles that are owned by the County is protected with Brownlee’s agreement. Co-Chairman Zweber discussed purchasing gravel. This will table to the March meeting.

Discussion of transfer of Dreis mining license.

Moved by Iverson for Co-Chairman Zweber to sign the Release of Reclamation Liability and Transfer of Reclamation Liability. Second by Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of Kaup Release of Option Contract. Commissioners will not sign contract.

ABATEMENT

States Attorney Smith discussed the abatement process for James Lembke, Lebanon, SD. The Town of Lebanon needs to approve before the abatement can be approved by the commissioners.

SICK LEAVE POLICY

States Attorney Smith presented new sick leave policy for clarification. This will be table until March.

EASEMENT FOR POTTS

States Attorney Smith discussed Potts land that curves east of town. States Attorney Smith visited with Lonny Potts and an easement will be drawn up. Supt Long asked about the signs on the property and States Attorney Smith stated that we will comply with the State and Federal Law.

LAWSUIT

States Attorney Smith discussed a lawsuit that has been going on since 2012. This has to do with access to property out by the river. Trial set to November 4th. The County may have to look into legal counsel as States Attorney Smith may have to be a witness to the testimony. Discussion of liability insurance coverage on this lawsuit. Judge Bastian has been appointed to this case.

CRIMINAL MATTER

States Attorney Smith discussed a recent ticket in the city of Gettysburg. The charge is cruelty to animals. This has been referred out to Tom Maher. States Attorney Smith has recused himself.

VACANT COUNTY COMMISSIONER

States Attorney Smith discussed the vacant seat of County Commissioner District 5. The statute doesn’t require a time but stated that we should appoint a commissioner by the next meeting. The County Auditor would decide a tie breaking vote.

OPT OUT

States Attorney discussed the Opt Out for Highway purposes. This will be discussed in the March meeting.

States Attorney discussed SDDOT agreement.

Supt Long discussed another company coming in to pave Court Street.

States Attorney stated we may have a new judge in March.

INSURANCE

Commissioner Hagny ask States Attorney Smith if he had any information on Medicare Insurance reimbursement. He will address this in March.

HIGHWAY

Elwyn Birdsall from Dani’s Thistle Spraying met with the Commissioners to discuss sterilization on the new sign posts. Supt Long and Birdsall will work together on an estimate.

Supt Long discussed having a long arm mower to go around the signs and bridges if the spraying isn’t applied wide enough.

Supt Long stated that Brown’s would like the opportunity to sell chemicals to Potter County. Currently we get chemical from Van Deist.

Supt Long discussed snow removal. The county is cleaning up bus routes and Beringer’s Daycare.

Supt Long asked if Medicare Insurance reimbursement. This will be discussed in March by States Attorney Craig Smith.

Supt Long discussed wages again. Starting wage for Highway Maintenance is $16.00. A $.50 was given for 2019 to Potter County employees but that did not include those on probation.

Supt Long discussed the state of Minnesota and Iowa how the farmers leave row crops in the fields to help with drifting. Supt Long will look into this. There is a reimbursement to the farmers.

CAT came to work on a snowblower that had an electrical problem. This is a cost around $1200.00 and was a temporary fix. Highway maintenance fixed the snowblower electrical problem.

Supt Long would like to purchase air-lift for vehicle maintenance. Cost from $1500-$3000.

Supt Long asked if a Ford 1997 could be sold that was surplus. We will see if we need to receive bid on this.

Supt Long discussed having a truck with a one-way plow. This would help with snow removal in small areas instead of have the snowplow traveling all that way out.

Supt Long discussed shop space. Commissioner Hagny suggested to go and look at other buildings. Commissioner Zweber stated we first need the money. Supt Long mentioned plugging in the blades and them not starting and having to be jumped.

City of Gettysburg sanded the Court House when it was icy. Supt Long discussed the asphalt roads in the county and possibly purchasing a sand truck.

A couple months ago Supt Long gave the city of Lebanon a bid on hauling gravel. Supt Long will send a new estimate for the city of Lebanon with our cost of $6.00 per ton.

Discussion of loads limits. This will not happen at this time.

Discussion of fuel bids with bid going to Northern Plains.

Discussion of highway time cards being brought to the courthouse 3 times a week.

American Business will be coming to the Courthouse February 21st and they would like highway maintenance to help unload furniture. Weather permitting, they will help.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger hired employee, Matt Risetter, as deputy sheriff. Start date February 11th.

February 14th Sheriff Hamburger has a jail meeting with Walworth County.

Sheriff Hamburger has training February 12th & 13th in Walworth County.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed an accident rollover and a pursuit.

Sheriff Hamburger went to the City of Hoven meeting. Discussion of alarms not working at the bar.

Discussion of pistol permits that Governor Noem signed. Beginning July 1st South Dakota pistol carriers will not need a permit. If you leave the state you still need an enhanced pistol carrier. Sheriff Hamburger stressed the importance of looking up the pistol laws for other states.

Sheriff Hamburger stated the pickup is ready.

SDDOT- Dean VanDeWiele

Letter was sent from Dean VanDeWiele needing a vote from the Commissioner on the following agreement.

1. That they support the concept of utilizing block closures in the construction of US212 to expedite construction and improve public safety.

2. That they agree to enter (or not enter) into an agreement with the SDDOT allowing SDDOT to pave Mannston St, Court St, and Old 83 and utilize those segments as a detour during the urban reconstruction of US212 thru Gettysburg, anticipated to be constructed in 2021 and 2022.

Moved by Hagny seconded by Iverson to accept the agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

January Payroll Comm $5,419.59, St Attn 9,588.54, ROD 8,592.42, Lib 8908.91, R&B 50,295.98, Aud 7,694.60, VA 931.62, Ext 1,408.99, FEMA 742.94, Treas 11,327.99 DOE 6,868.99, Sheriff 20,788.97, Jan 1,725.22,

Aflac 1,103.34, BCBS 20,668.90, SDRS 10,400.56, DEARBORN 163.64, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 402.84, GW Bank 24,573.93, Colonial Life 413.14.

BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL 263.76, DAKOTA SUPPLY 184.37, MDC WEAR 3,050.00, GREAT WESTERN TIRE 670.37, HEARTLAND 00, HOVEN REVIEW 24.74, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 4,458.29, LOGAN ELECTRIC 153.05, MIDWAY PARTS 36.75, MDU 1,356.51, PC NEWS 90.00, SD DEPT OF TRANS 584.59, SERVALL 97.20. STANS 710.36,

VERIZON 181.25, JD LONG 90.92, USPS 166.57, 212 MINI MALL 58.58, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 355.99, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,996.15 TRAVEL & CONF., ALCO-PRO, INC. 601.00, SYNCB/AMAZON 1,055.25, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 1,162.30, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 18.69 SERVICES & FEES,

AXON ENTERPRISE INC 723.00, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 2,838.78 REPAIRS/MAINT., BALCO UNIFORM CO, INC 619.20, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 10,864.62 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CHOLIK SIGNS 610.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 15.75 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 56.95,

CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,642.68, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 136.00, COUNTRY WOMAN 12.98, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,208.72, DAKOTA SUPPLY 780.97 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 300.51, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 28.16 REPAIRS/MAINT., ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1,516.00,

EXECUTIVE MGMT. FINANCE OFFICE 9.12 , GAS N GOODIES 250.87, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 6,641.71 SUPPLIES, SANDRA HAGNY 46.00, TRAVIS HEUERTZ 600.00, HOVEN CO-OP 820.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 375.75, KENNETH IVERSON 52.50, JD POWER 90.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 586.46 SUPPLIES,

LAMB MOTOR COMPANY 89.90, LANGER FAMILY FOODS 73.51, LAW ENFORCEMENT SYSTEMS 121.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 464.23, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,345.37, MIDWAY PARTS 789.67 SUPPLIES, PAUL MILLER 9.14 TRAVEL & CONF., MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD 213.90,

MODERN MARKETING, INC 383.03, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 2,219.32 UTILITIES, NATIONAL CRIMINAL ENFORCEMENT 225.00, NESDCAP 2,500.00, NEW CREATIONS 431.89, NORTHERN PLAINS COOPERATIVE 5,498.02 TRAVEL & CONF., OVERDRIVE MARKET PLACE 1,500.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 297.81,

POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 428.99, PRORATE SERVICES INC 35.00, RAMADA MITCHELL 110.00, RAMKOTA HOTEL 304.58, CHERYL SAUTNER 46.63, SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC. 1,542.73, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 13.80 SUPPLIES, THE SCHREIBER LAW FIRM 164.30, SDAAO 300.00, SERVALL 161.34, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 194.40 SUPPLIES,

SHAWNA SHAW 187.00, CRAIG SMITH 437.23, STAN’S 895.55 TRAVEL & CONF., STUWE FLOORING 106.50, THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 199.56, TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 1,446.87 REPAIRS/MAINT., VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.73 UTILITIES,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 945.20, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 472.34, ED WAGER ELECTRIC INC. 100.22 REPAIRS/MAINT., WALWORTH CO. TREASURER 1,140.00, WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC 1,320.00, JESSE ZWEBER 39.36.

Commissioner Hagny discussed the importance of appointing a District 5 Commissioner

Adjourn

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CO-CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

