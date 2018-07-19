Board of Commissioners held regular meeting July 10

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

JULY 10TH, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the June 7th, 2018 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY

CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed workman’s comp.

States Attorney Smith addressed the Courthouse Access.

States Attorney Smith stated the Register of Deeds is having 20 Deed books archived.

Discussion of the Joint Access Agreement with Edmunds county. This will be sent back to Edmunds County to have the wording corrected.

States Attorney Craig Smith asked for Executive Session to discuss legal matters.

Moved by worth seconded by Williams for executive session to discuss legal matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to end Executive Session for legal matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith attended the Office of Hearing Examiners in Pierre for Delton Woodford’s appeal and OHE should have a decision around the 1st of August.

Discussion of the policy manual and changes that were made. Information on social media was also added to the policy manual.

States Attorney Smith discussed an appeal for Constance Kiernan, Lebanon, from 2013. This will be tabled until next month August 7th meeting at 8:30 a.m. Constance should be here at the next meeting to present her case.

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed culvert bids.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT STEVE SMITH

Supt Smith discussed the culverts for the Hoven Bridge are built. Logan Electric Construction will be doing the repairs.

There has been no information as to the signing Project of the new bridge near Ellenbecker’s.

Supt Smith discussed the section line south of Paul Zuber’s.

Supt Smith discussed the corner of Don Schaeffer.

WHITLOCK CULVERTS

GFP given proposal from SubSurface Inc $486,595.00. We cannot get a contractor to quote any kind of price to install liner and grout on a 71-inch culvert. Supt Smith stated that it may be best to replace the damaged north end and then install SubSurface liner-cost for 40ft of culvert, band and flare for $6,902.00 plus installation cost of $10,000 to $20,000.

Commissioners discussed repairing the culvert for now and in 5 years when the road is redone, replace the culvert.

Moved by Worth for Supt Smith to contact LEC to repair the damage culvert. Seconded by Williams. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Community Access Grant for the Airport is being estimated by Brosz Engineer. Grant due July 15th.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber for Executive session for personal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to end Executive session for personal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

LIBRARY

Librarian Barb VanderVorst met with the commissioners and gave an update on the library summer reading program. Librarian VanderVorst has finished 4 years of summer school.

Barb will meet with the commissioners next month to discuss fees for library cards for non-resident. The fire department was at the library and checked out the gas lines and electrical boxes.

SHERIFF

Deputy Sheriff Alan McClain presented the monthly report.

Deputy Sheriff McClain presented the inventory in the storage shed.

Moved by Williams, second by Zweber to surplus the shed and contents as junk and to dispose. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SURPLUS PROPERTY

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to surplus property taken for taxes, Alice Schekel, Gettysburg, the S25’OF A TRACT OF LAND BEG AT A POINT ON THE SEC LINE 1070’S OF THE NE CRNR OF NE 26-116-76 W390’, S366’1” E390’, N366’ ETC.

To be sold at public auction August 7th, 2018 at the Commissioners Meeting at 8:10 a.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Kimberly Schweiss and Art Beringer presented to the commissioners the Potter County Conservation District Profit & Loss statement. The Conservation is asking $17,500 for next year’s budget.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

June Payroll Comm $4,283.96, St Attn 6,376.17, ROD 67,61.99, Lib 6,521.73, R&B 44,883.73, Aud 7,495.45, VA 621.05, Ext 1,422.34, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,689.29, DOE 3,555.35, Sheriff 14,573.86, Jan 936.56.

Aflac $1,155.30, BCBS 16,818.79, SDRS 6,708.02, DEARBORN 196.34, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 290.02, GW Bank 18,656.53.

Overtime: McRoberts $558.30, Gerber 57.19, Kraft 733.25, McClain 298.05, T. Gordon 386.88, Long 105.10, Hagny 370.40, Hericks 13.96, Hawkinson 22.88, D. Gordon 22.88, Jury $1,303.76.

USPS 200.00, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 521.22, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 25.98, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 200.33, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 1,532.25, A & G SALES & SALVAGE 177.00, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 22,074.15 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 682.20, AMERICAN LEGION 125.00, AMY WAGER 52.50, NICHOLE ARCHER 11.00,

AREA IV SENIOR NUTRITION 2,500.00, AT&T MOBILITY 62.46, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 10,135.29 REPAIRS/MAINT., BARBARA VANDERVORST 194.85, BECK MOTORS, INC 2,749.05 REPAIRS/MAINT., BPRO 1,800.00, BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 220.00 SERVICES & FEES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08,

CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 13,080.00 SUPPLIES, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 624.50, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,630.13, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CENT 1,565.00 SERVICES & FEES, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 10,577.00, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 8.99, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 173.88 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 33.48, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 83,793.67, DON FROST 1,215.00, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 646.12, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1,444.39, FAULKTON DRUG 21.15, HARLEY FLAD 52.50, WILLIAM FROST 26.04, GAS N GOODIES 28.03, GETTYSBURG BAKERY 15.00,

DEBBIE GORDON 52.50, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 8,995.51 SUPPLIES, THE HARTFORD STEAM BOILER 45.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC 100.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, HIGH PLAINS ARTS COUNCIL 500.00, ANGELIA HILES 94.16, MARY BETH HOLZWARTH 23.52,

HOVEN CO-OP 56.61, HOVEN LEGION 50.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 168.91, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00, JERDE-HJERMSTAD, LLC 67,485.90 REPAIRS/MAINT., JOHN DEER 19,200.00 SUPPLIES/REPAIRS, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 302.45 REPAIRS/MAINT., KAPCO 62.50, CAROL LEAVITT 65.00,

LIBRARY STORE 49.25, MODERNIZATION & PRESERVATION R 910.00, MODERNIZATION & PRESERVATION R 144.00, MICHAEL TODD & CO., INC 375.10 SUPPLIES, MIDWAY PARTS 253.15 SUPPLIES, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 187.68 UTILITIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 78.45, NAFZIGER LAWN & TREE 220.00,

POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY 356.50, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 108.00 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 170.95, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 245.69, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 405.86, CHERYL SAUTNER 29.18, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 1,921.98, SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC 60.16 SUPPLIES,

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 31.02 SUPPLIES, SD HISTORICAL SOCIETY 40.00, SDSU EXTENSION 3,851.75, SERVALL 161.76, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 200.00 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 63.50, CRAIG SMITH 508.95, STAN’S 1,076.45 TRAVEL & CONF., STEVE L. SMITH 48.75 SUPPLIES,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 257.95, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 179.00 SUPPLIES, EMILY TRZPUC 192.36, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2,121.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.33 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 763.79, VERIZON WIRELESS 126.65,

VERIZON WIRELESS 54.24 UTILITIES, VILAS 145.97, VILAS PHARMACY 142.25, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 515.12, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 1,045.00, WENDELL LAW OFFICE 212.29, DELVIN WORTH 13.86, JESSE ZWEBER 89.88

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 6/30/2018

Cash Items $1,282.87

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$4,754.48

Great Western $49,607.31

Plains Commerce Checking

$12,046.33

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,656,556.78

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,224,247.77

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 6/30/2018

County Amount $3,344,778.14

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,000.64

Amounts Held For Others

$876,468.99

TOTAL ASSETS $4,224,247.77

Commissioners discussed the use of time clocks. Approximate cost is $365.00.

MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN

SDSU EXTENSION AND THE

COUNTIES OF

SOUTH DAKOTA 2018

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber for Chairman Frost to sign the Memorandum between SDSU Extension and Potter County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING CONTRACT

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the Mosquito spraying contract for Town of Seneca, City of Hoven, Town of Lebanon, Town of Tolstoy, & West Whitlock Resort. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXTENSION OFFICE

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to approve Emily Trzpuc to attend the horse show in Highmore. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EMERGENCY MANAGER

Emergency Manager Sautner presented her time sheet for the Commissioners to sign.

Emergency Management Exercise is August 26th.

MEDICARE & SUPPLEMENTAL

INSURANCE

Auditor Shaw handed out information from Dawn Knutson, Midwest Employee Benefits, on setting up Medicare/supplemental insurance plans for those who are eligible. Dawn will be contacted to attend the next meeting.

Budgets were handed out for 2019.

Handicap assessable was discussed.

ADJOURN

Moved by Iverson, second by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

