Board of Commissioners held regular meeting March 8

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

AGENDA

THURSDAY MARCH 8, 2018

An Amended regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to approve the February 6th, 2018 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

February Payroll Comm $4,313.08, St Attn 6,376.17, ROD 6,735.33, Lib 5,690.66, R&B 35,844.23, Aud 4,867.18, VA 621.05, Ext 370.79, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,928.24, DOE 4,799.55, Sheriff 14,009.08, Jan 1,433.68, Aflac 1,253.06, BCBS 17,480.77, SDRS 6612.64, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 259.92, GW Bank 16,124.00.

212 MINI MALL $56.25, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 6,850.87, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,784.07 TRAVEL & CONF., ALCO-PRO, INC. 100.25, SYNCB/AMAZON 578.05, AMY WAGER 25.20, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 121.00 SERVICES & FEES, BARBARA VANDERVORST 92.57, BUREAU OF INFORMATION & TELE. 60.00,

BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,047.15 REPAIRS/MAINT., CALIFORNIA CONTRACTORS SUPPLIE 164.30 SUPPLIES, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 129.42, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 59.70, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,723.40,

CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 72.50, CURT HAMBURGER 34.40, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 167.17 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 58.95, DRIVER’S LICENSE GUIDE COMPANY 43.90, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 3,057.00 SUPPLIES, FAMILY PHARMACY 10.00, WILLIAM FROST 22.68,

GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 7,639.94 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC 50.00, ANGELIA HILES 289.50, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 348.42, INMAN’S WATER TECHNOLOGIES 60.70 , IPROMOTEU 53.78, JONES FARM SERVICE INC. 43.62, MARK KATTERHAGEN 15.00, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 48.44,

LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 160.00, LUCY LEWNO 166.47, DARCY LOCKWOOD 15.00, ALAN MCCLAIN 17.26 , MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,515.37, MEDICINE ROCK CAFE 8.06, MIDWAY PARTS 97.17 SUPPLIES, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,360.67 UTILITIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 93.05,

NADAGUIDES 80.00, NEW CREATIONS 10.57, PEOPLE 118.26, THE PIONEER WOMAN 15.00, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 150.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 471.14, BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL 485.94, RDJ SPECIALTIES INC 350.68, Running’s Supply, Inc. 104.54 SUPPLIES, SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC. 183.60,

SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC 3,926.55 SUPPLIES, SD POLICE CHIEFS’ ASSOCIATION 125.00, SDACC 150.00, SDACC 1,902.00, SDACC 447.00, SDACC/SDACO/SDAHS 275.00 OTHER EXP., SERVALL 153.84, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 175.60 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 590.05, SMITH, STEVE 114.08, STAN’S 958.16 TRAVEL & CONF.,

STATE TREASURER 183.05, STEVE L. SMITH 74.20 TRAVEL & CONF., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 57.33, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 29.96 SUPPLIES, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 840.00, US POSTAL SERVICE 200.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 158.61 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 875.34 , VERIZON WIRELESS 126.81,

VERIZON WIRELESS 54.32 UTILITIES, ALEXANDER R. VOISIN 226.82, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 690.52, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 1,710.00, MONA WEIGER 34.20, DELVIN WORTH 13.86, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00, JESSE ZWEBER 36.96.

NECOG JOINT COOPERATIVE

AGREEMENT

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber for Chairman Frost to sign the Joint Cooperative Agreement for 2018. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 2/28/2018

Cash Items $1,070.40

NSF Check Return $1,318.64

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$16,511.18

Great Western $27,132.30

Plains Commerce Checking $2,159.10

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $2,836,037.52

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$3,384,229.14

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 2/28/2018

County Amount $2,800,264.15

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$580,834.35

Amounts Held For Others $3,130.64

TOTAL ASSETS $3,384,229.14

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed the consent form for Mannston St. and Court St for diversion traffic in 2021.

States Attorney Smith discussed the South Dakota Open Meeting complaint that was mailed out to the Commissioners in February. If the Commissioners would like to respond to the complaint they need to by March 16th.

States Attorney Smith discussed meth cases that are in Potter County.

DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

FOR TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson for SDDOT to survey Mannston and Court St for the diversion traffic in 2021. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT STEVE SMITH

Supt Smith and the commissioners discussed tire chains that are no longer being used. Supt Smith will contact people to buy.

Supt Smith sold 3 trailer loads of surplus iron for $2270.50. Bridge Planks were sold to Jones County for $720.

Discussion of Contractor bidding of hauling of gravel on CR 816. Open bids April 3rd meeting at 9:00 a.m.

Riprap hauling to West Whitlock is done.

Discussion of a large culvert 70’ X 10’ and being dismantled. The County will keep the culvert for possible future use.

Ellenbecker Bridge contract $318,678.41 and under Engineer’s estimate $160,786.84 with Potter County share $63,735.68. The county will have to take some fence out, notify utility companies and finish graveling when done.

Hoven bridge grant will be decided the by end of March.

Discussion of road by Bob Hageman’s farm.

Discussion of load limits.

Discussion of new lights in the Hoven shop with new wiring work being done.

Commissioners and Supt Smith discussed the 2 dump truck at the highway department. Supt Smith will look into selling or trading in the 2 trucks and getting 1 truck to use as a snowplow. Supt Smith will check with the SDDOT.

DITCH HITCH &

DEGLEMAN MOWER

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth for Supt Smith new ditch hitch for 15’ mower from John Deer for $13,000 and a new Degleman 10’ mower from RDO for $23,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Old equipment will be traded in or advertised to sell locally.

Discussion of Insurance on the rental mowers. Rent is $15 an hour for use of the tractors and used 1200 hours on the tractors last year. Insurance will be checked on keeping the tractors at the highway shop compared to not having the tractors sitting at the shop that are not used.

Discussion of all county signs being replaced this year.

BRIDGE RE-INSPECTION

RESOLUTION

Moved by Williams, for Chairman Frost to sign the Bridge Reinspection Resolution. Seconded by Iverson. All in favor. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, Title 23, Section 151, United States Code and Title 23, Part 650, Subpart C, Code of Federal Regulations, required initial inspection of all bridges and reinspection at intervals not to exceed two years with the exception of reinforced concrete box culverts that meet specific criteria. These culverts are reinspected at intervals not to exceed four years.

THEREFORE, Potter County is desirous of participating in the Bridge Replacement Funds.

The County requests SDDOT to hire Brosz Engineering (Consulting Engineers) for the inspection work. SDDOT will secure federal approvals, make payments to the Consulting Engineer for inspection services rendered, and bill the County for 20% of the cost. The County will be responsible for the required 20% matching funds.

Dated this 8th day of March, 2018 at Gettysburg, South Dakota.

Board of County Commissioners of Potter County

William Frost, Chairman of the Board.

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor.

Commissioners discussed with Supt Smith of a highway employee still using electronic devices while operating machinery.

CARI RAUSCH –

EXTENSION OFFICE

Cari Rausch, President of the 4-H leaders, met with the commissioners to discuss the hiring of an employee for the Extension Office. Cari Rausch checked with SDSU cost of the Tri-County Advisor. Cost is $6479 and will be prorated for rest of the year if we go with the SDSU advisor. Advisor interviewing is March 14th in Miller. Approximately 40 youth are in 4-H.

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT CLOSING

Auditor Shaw and Co-Chairman Zweber had a phone conference with Eric Thury, Legislative Audit, on the closing of the 2015-2016 audit.

DECLARE DESK IN SHERIFF’S

OFFICE SURPLUS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to declare sheriff’s office desk surplus. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Commissioners discussed with the Sheriff the Meth problem in Potter County.

Sheriff Hamburger stated Chief of Police will be getting trained for the DARE program.

Concealed weapons class had 19 participants.

Discussion of law enforcement in Potter County.

Chairman Frost talked about adding another deputy to Potter County.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT – CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner discussed the Homeland Security Grant Meeting that she and Sheriff’s Deputy McClain attended March 7th in Mobridge. She stated that Homeland will now finance the ambulance radios.

Emergency Manager Sautner presented her time sheet for the Commissioners to sign.

State and Local Agreement was discussed. Sautner discussed that some counties are thinking of pulling out of SLA.

LEPC meeting is March 21st.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

