Board of Commissioners held regular meeting May 1

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the April 3rd, 10th, 17th, & 23rd, 2018 Minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

Discussion of agenda what can be on the agenda and what cannot be on it. You may go into Executive session anytime for legal or personnel reasons. Executive session does not need to be on the agenda. SA Smith also stated that we should have a notice for disability that we will supply access to the meetings.

If the commissioners have an individual walk into a meeting that would like to discuss business that person may state their reason for being there but no motions or decisions may be made until the next Commissioners meeting.

SA Smith discussed omitted property and the DOE will give more information on it.

SA Smith discussed the Delton Woodford Abatement.

SA Smith discussed 401 E. Blaine Ave and the possibility of beginning the tax deed process.

CIVIL DISTURBANCE ANNEX

Craig discussed the Civil Disturbance Annex with the commissioners. This is a procedure to allow a County to be reimbursed with federal funds.

Moved by Zweber to approve the Civil Disturbance Annex as part of the Emergency Management, seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GROW SOUTH DAKOTA

Maureen Nelson from Grow South Dakota thanked the Commissioners for their past years contributions. All contributions from Potter County stays in Potter County. They received $2500 from Potter County this year.

EXTENSION OFFICE –

MARY BETH HOLZWARTH

Mary Beth discussed her training for drivers licensing that she has done online. She is working on the horse show that is coming up soon and will be held in Tolstoy.

Mary Beth states that everyone on the fair board and State employees have been very helpful. She is also working on the Potter County Fair for this year.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

April Payroll Comm $4,306.23, St Attn 6,376.17, ROD 6,918.54, Lib 5,675.05, R&B 37,073.70, Aud 4,882.08, VA 621.05, Ext 451.18, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,862.31, DOE 4,716.98, Sheriff 13,999.36, Jan 1,248.74, Aflac 1,099.30, BCBS 17,480.78, SDRS 5,643.36, DEARBORN 193.28, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 333.36, GW Bank 16,254.76.

Overtime: Lembke $23.28, Hagny 76.64, Gordan 12.09. Hawkinson 137.25, Gerber 228.75, Kraft 258.80.

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $3,553.91, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 3,003.17 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1,276.35, ASSN. OF SD COUNTY WEED & PEST 150.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 142.50 SERVICES & FEES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 3,068.38 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 684.42, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 129.90, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 74.20, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 3,781.27,

CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 2,058.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 52.81 SUPPLIES, DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 60.00, DEAN’S REPAIR 185.03 REPAIRS/MAINT., DON FROST 1,600.00, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 8,624.00 SUPPLIES, FARM & HOME PUBLISHERS, LTD 750.00,

GAS N GOODIES 19.10, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 277.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 699.00 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, THE HOVEN REVIEW 37.00, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 640.00, J & J REPAIR & BODY WORKS 195.39 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

JOAN POWELL 2,431.50, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 97.32 REPAIRS/MAINT., LEBANON LEGION HALL 80.00, LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 160.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 485.19, MIDWAY PARTS 290.52 SUPPLIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 183.35, NEW CREATIONS 142.08, DARLIS PERRY 60.00,

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 273.18 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 637.17, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 265.85, CHERYL SAUTNER 30.90, SDACC/SDACO/SDAHS 150.00 TRAVEL & CONF., SDACO 525.00, SERVALL 153.84, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 307.23 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 449.18,

STAN’S 838.33 TRAVEL & CONF., THE LODGE AT DEADWOOD 158.00, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 101.68, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 118.90 SUPPLIES, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 280.00, US POSTAL SERVICE 100.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.33 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 877.11, VILAS 160.50, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 326.08, DELVIN WORTH 55.44, YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 118.75, JESSE ZWEBER 73.92.

UNIFORM ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE APPLICATIONS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the renewal of the following applications for Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine licenses. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Bob’s Resort, Inc., South Whitlock Resort, Forest City Outdoors LLC, & West Whitlock Resort.

HIGHWAY STEVE SMITH

A Mack truck with Kyboata system was shown to the Commissioners.

Supt Smith discussed that the gravel project will start the first of June.

Supt Smith discussed the Hoven bridge and culverts. Culvert cost $37,400 and to install the culverts by Logan Electric under $50,000. Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to have Logan Electric install the culverts.

Supt Smith stated that there have been no part-time applications received for summer employment.

Supt Smith stated that Richard Hericks is retiring and JD Long is the new full-time highway maintenance. Kenny Hawkinson is working on his CDL and the commissioners stated that he needs to have it done by June 1st to be hired as a full-time employee.

Commissioners discussed with Supt Smith the highway maintenance working 4 days per week and 10 hours per day. This was to be discussed with Supt Smith before starting the new hours. Commissioners will leave the hours for the highway maintenance.

Supt Smith discussed the load limits for county roads.

Discussion of the corner at Mike Ahlemeier and how well the chip and seal is holding up, as there is a lot of traffic there.

DOE ANGELIA HILES

DOE Hiles is working on her reassessment plan for the county to start this summer.

DOE has not had any applicants for part time help.

Moved by Williams for Hiles to hire part time summer help with up to 40 hours per week. Seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Corelogic sent a check to Potter County for $25 to purchase the real estate data files with 2018 certified values for Potter County. Commissioners agreed to send the check back with a letter explaining that Beacon will be up and running and they may get the information from Beacon’s website.

ABATEMENT WOODFORD

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to abate taxes on legal description Lots 1 & 2, Block 69, Platts Addition, Gettysburg, SD 310 S Exene St. Total valuation before abatement $308,540 to $31,113 as the house was not built. This is for 2017 pay 2018 taxes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed a burglary in Hoven. By the time Sheriff Hamburger responded to the call and was at the scene of the crime the burglar had fled. The burglar was caught later that morning in Bowdle. Sheriff Hamburger stated that if Hoven had a Police officer this could have saved a lot of time. Sheriff Hamburger discussed that he has tried contacting a councilman, in Hoven, through phone calls and emails with no return answer. Hamburger stated that he has received other calls of kids tearing around in their cars on the streets of Hoven. With summer coming soon there will be children riding bikes and walking and this could be a safety concern for Hoven.

The Commissioners discussed that they don’t know understand why Hoven doesn’t want a police officer there. There was also discussion if the Sheriff is out patrolling at the river this summer and there is a need for service in Hoven it will be over an hour before he can get there.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed that Hoven has contacted him on the All School Reunion that will be this summer and they would like his help in patrolling.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed sharing a Police officer/Sheriff deputy with Hoven. With the cost being split in half. Approximate cost for an officer is $58,000 per year.

Sheriff Hamburger stated that his office is doing a lot of PBT’s and UA testing.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed moving a prisoner from Walworth County to Faulk County jail for easier deliver of his medication. Also, discussion of Faulk County’s Sheriff will not reciprocate as Potter County does for them.

Sheriff Hamburger stated that Emergency Manager Sautner is on vacation.

Sheriff Hamburger stated that he is impressed with our new city police.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT

OF ENVIRONMENT

AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Stevie Holmes, a geologist, explained the mission of the Geological Survey Program. The program is to perform scientific investigations that are designed to generate information on South Dakota’s geologic and hydrologic resources. They will have a drill rig, water truck, support truck and mobile geophysical logging unit on site. They will only work in the right of way in the ditches along public roads. They do not enter private property without permission.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE TREASURER AS OF 3/31/2018

Cash Items $1,082.00

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$18,751.87

Great Western $149,189.79

Plains Commerce Checking $10,227.59

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$2,803,040.94

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$3,482,292.19

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 3/31/2018

County Amount $2,812,440.97

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,130.64

Amounts Held For Others

$666,720.58

TOTAL ASSETS $3,482,292.19

TREASURER – JEANIE LAGAN

Treasurer Lagan stated that taxes are going well.

REGISTER OF DEEDS

ROD Storkson stated that Amy Wager is doing well and that she is a fast learner. Tyler Program should have the program installed May 31st with training to follow. Storkson stated that she has 4 books that need to be repaired and that will be done May 14th.

FARM SERVICE AGENCY –

KAY SCHMIDT

Kay Schmidt met with the commissioners to discuss the Weed Control Policy. Kay did state that she has not received any weed letters and was wondering who does the week checks and does Potter County have a map of the areas that were done.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FOR PERSONNEL

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

