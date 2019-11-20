Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Nov. 5

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

NOVEMBER 5TH, 2019

The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Hagny, Everson, Iverson & Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve October 1st & 8th, 2019 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FAIRGROUND

Discussion of storm shelter for the fairgrounds. Chris Brozik will be invited to meet with the commissioners.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to authorize Chairman Frost to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Applications. All voted aye. Motion carried.

L&K Resort, LLC, & Brown’s Hunt Club, LLC.

OFFICER REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 9/30/2019

Cash $1,122.06

Credit/Debit Cards $255.30

NSF $65.00

Checks on Hand $21,521.45

Great Western $64,636.62

Plains Commerce Checking $9,054.27

Plains Commerce Investment

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,113,055.18

Total $4,009,079.88

TOTAL ASSETS IN CUSTODY OF

COUNTY 9/30/2019

County Amount $3,447,282.56

Amounts Held for Other Gov

$2,933.99

Amounts Held for Others $559,493.33

Total $4,009,709.88

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 10/31/2019

Cash $999.10

Credit/Debit Cards $800.13

Checks on Hand $354,502.80

Great Western $3,606.12

Plains Commerce Checking $2,009.84

Plains Commerce Investment

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $4,724,297.02

Total $5,886,215.01

TOTAL ASSETS IN CUSTODY OF

COUNTY 10/31/2019

County Amount $3,954,959.70

Amounts Held for Other Gov

$2,933.99

Amounts Held for Others

$1,928,321.32

Total $5,886,215.01

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

October payroll: COMM $3,846.18, AUD 3,270.93, TREAS 5,330.58, ST ATTN 4,842.80, GOVT 1,125.00, DOE 2,737.30, ROD 5,129.96, VA 476.94, SHERIFF 10,775.11, LIBRARY 4,542.24, WEED 300.27, R&B 36,657.34, FEMA 553.84, SDRS 7,132.76, COLONIAL LIFE 547.62, BCBS 17,596.29, DEARBOARN 160.21, AFLAC 917.32, SDRS 1,522.50, AMERITAS 267.68, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 222.72, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 250.00, GREAT WESTERN 18,681.24. SDRS 1,522.50,

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $387.78, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 19,776.00 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1,781.55, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 213.21, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 40.46, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 248.46, ARROWWOOD RESORT AND CONF CENT 110.95, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 4,422.42 SUPPLIES, BARBARA VANDERVORST 215.61,

BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY 339.40, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 2,495.07 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 54.20, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,491.53, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 532.50,

CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 772.50, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 2,932.97, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 369.90 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 383.88, DEAN’S REPAIR 61.95, DEBORAH KARPEN 2,626.40, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 801.84 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 47,674.90, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 203.49, DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 9,269.20 SUPPLIES, DON FROST 1,080.00, FAMILY CIRCLE 12.98, FAMILY PHCY/ DADY DRUG 10.65, AKASKA FIRE DEPT 197.21, AGAR FIRE DEPARTMENT 812.58, LEBANON FIRE DEPARTMENT 2,698.37, TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 767.63, HOVEN FIRE DEPARTMENT 5,842.96,

GETTYSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT 10,495.15, GAS N GOODIES 273.70, GRAHAM TIRE COMPANY 779.24, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 1,775.86 SUPPLIES, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 433.18, HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 941.50 REPAIRS/MAINT., HUB INTERNATIONAL 196.00 INSURANCE, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 192.25,

INLAND TRUCK PARTS, CO 846.09 REPAIRS/MAINT., JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC 3,346.00 SUPPLIES, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 1,788.46 SUPPLIES, JOHNSON CONTROLS 4,155.13, KAYLEI’S LIQUOR STORE & MORE 34.91 , LADONNA PHILLIPS 50.00, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 44.64, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 71.06, LINCOLN COUNTY 118.75,

MANDY LUIKENS 293.40, ALAN MCCLAIN 50.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 178.96, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 853.44, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 313.20, MIDWAY PARTS 700.95 SUPPLIES, MINITEX 111.00, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 520.38 UTILITIES, NAFZIGER LAWN & TREE 128.00, NEW CREATIONS 470.82, OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 1,271.85,

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 1,647.24, PRAIRIE STOP 60.13, RANGER RICK ZOOBOOKS 29.95, REAL SIMPLE 18.00, SANDRA HAGNY 325.18, SANDRA HAGNY 11.51, CHERYL SAUTNER 52.08, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 424.90 SUPPLIES, SDACC 1,430.00, SDACO 92.00, SENECA FIRE DISTRICT 397.46, SERVALL 332.86, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 306.15 SUPPLIES,

SHAWNA SHAW 52.50, CRAIG SMITH 431.80, STAN’S 865.54 TRAVEL & CONF., STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 15.75, TITAN MACHINERY PIERRE 410.59 REPAIRS/MAINT., TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 200.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 2,008.68 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 35.97, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.95 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 801.70, VERIZON WIRELESS 178.44 UTILITIES, VILAS PHARMACY 105.95, VILAS PHARMACY 211.90, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 475.00, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 26.55, CHS 19,606.14 TRAVEL & CONF.

LIBRARY

Part time help was discussed.

CREDIT CARD

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve credit card limit of $3000 through Great Western Bank. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

Discussion of a class action in lieu of taxes on federal lands and the settlement. Potter County received $902.00.

POOR LIENS

#2019-10 involved indigent breaking ankle. Recommendation from States Attorney to pay. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny for payment to Avera St. Mary’s for $7,608.32. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2019-05 Claim to Avera McKennan tabled until further information is available.

Judge Klinger will be the new judge for Potter County beginning in January 2020.

States Attorney Smith discussed the jury trial for November has been postponed.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY-SUPT LONG

TranSource – Eric Hamiel- presented a quote for a Mack truck.

Discussion of disc from Edith Schwenn for $800. Tabled until next year.

Discussion of a front lift road groomer. Cost $4,200.00.

Discussion of potholes on Cemetery roads. Supt Long will contact the Gettysburg Maintenance Supervisor.

Discussion of Garbage Service for Hoven shop.

Discussion of internet and phone service in the Hoven shop.

Discussion of pedestrian signs for the hospital.

Discussion of outdoor lighting at the shop.

Discussion of seasonal employees.

Reese Communication will be checking radios.

HOLIDAY

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to approve Christmas Holiday for December 23-25th. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion of Security System quote and grant for the project.

Discussion of application for deputy sheriff.

Discussion of Enhanced Carry Class.

Discussion of structure fire in Tolstoy.

October 31 State Attorney Smith and Sheriff Hamburger attended a meeting for the Walworth County jail. An advisory board is being set up with County Commissioner Iverson being on the board. Next meeting November 19th.

Sheriff Hamburger met with the City of Hoven on the Sheriff Deputy contract.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to accept the fuel bid for NPC for $2.29. Other fuel bids: Hoven Coop no bid, Agtegra at $2.30. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXTENSION OFFICE

Discussion of applications.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her time card for the commissioners to sign.

Discussion of LEMPG.

Discussion of radios.

Discussion of Pre-disaster mitigation plan.

Discussion of HASMAT plan.

Discussion of a storm shelter for the fairground and possible grants available.

EM Sautner met with the City of Lebanon with discussion on relocating the storm shelter. New storm shelter is at the auditorium.

FEMA Storm damage discussion with John Barber. A second meeting is schedules in November.

EM Sautner turned in her THIRA report with three exercises being completed this year.

EM Sautner will be meeting with Potter County fire departments to plan next year’s exercise.

Discussion of POD.

CONSOLIDATED BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Discussion was held regarding Consolidated Board of Equalization. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to not have Consolidated Board of Equalization for 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ITEMS FROM THE PUBLIC

Brad Simon discussed hauling oversize on the section line, highway maintenance mowing in the rain and snow, and discussion of blowing snow out of the ditch.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber to compensate Auditor Shaw for filling the vacancy in the DOE office at 20 hours per week at $20.00. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

