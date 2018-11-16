Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Nov. 8

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MINUTES

NOVEMBER 8, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Williams, and Zweber. Absent” Worth.

MINUTES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the October 2nd, 15th, & 25th, 2018 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY

CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed the number of signs put up around the county. There was discussion on whether one of the roads was a private road or not. The owner, Mr. Potts will be contacted by Supt JD Long on the signs and road. States Attorney will send a letter out.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXTENSION

Stella Nagel and Cari Rausch met with the Commissioner to discuss what the Commissioners had in mind for Extension Board. Decision was made that the Extension Board will have a board of 5 members. Three members appointed from the 4-H leaders and two members appointed from the Commissioners to make up the Extension Board. The appointment will be in January 2019.

FAIRBOARD ANNUAL REPORT

Dale Nauman was not at the Commissioners meeting. The Potter County Fair Association has not filed their Yearly Annual Report.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT JD LONG

Supt Long discussed the signing project and is now complete. Mowing will be completed this week. Two dump trucks are running this week.

Supt Long stated that our inventory shows a plow #162 but we do not have it in our Highway Shop yard.

Commissioners discussed purchasing a heavy disc for the section lines.

Discussion of the school bus route roads having snow removed before buses go out on snowy days.

Supt Long will look into purchasing a truck.

Ellenbecker’s bridge should be completed the 21st. Logan Electric Construction is working on the culverts on the dairy road.

Supt Long discussed the Weed & Pest conference and the budget should be increased 25% for the cost of chemicals.

Discussion of the bookmobile and the storage shed that it is stored in. Also, how hard the bookmobile it to start. Commissioners praised Holly Wright for the good job she does.

Discussion of graveling Jim Iverson area.

Discussion of blades that were purchased. Supt. Long stated the extra blades won’t work on our equipment. He will contact the vendors to see if they will credit our account. If not, we will look into surplus.

Supt Long has taken phone calls for old street signs and poles that were replaced by new ones.

Discussion of milling 4 different roads.

Discussion of Butler Quote of $364,985 and the Propane Purchase Agreement from Hoven.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CHERYL SAUTNER

Emergency Manager had Chairman Frost re-sign time sheet from last month. EM Sautner discussed that time sheets will now be signed quarterly.

EM Sautner will have a meeting on November 15th on what radios will be purchases. Hughes County will purchase and transport the radios.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report which included 11 accidents last month.

Discussion of application for Sheriff Deputy.

Sheriff’s pickup will be done this month.

Discussion of the new Game, Fish & Parks Officer.

Sheriff Hamburger is looking into active shooting kits.

CANVASS OF THE NOV. 6, 2018

GENERAL ELECTION

The canvass of the general elections was conducted with the following results:

GUIDELINES FOR EXTENSION

OFFICE – MOTION TO BE FILED

Moved by Zweber to adopt Guidelines Suggestions of 4-H Youth Program Adviser Upon 4-H Support Staff of Potter County and Suggestions of 4-H Youth Program Adviser Upon 4-H Volunteer Leaders of Potter County. Seconded by Iverson. All in favor. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

October Payroll Comm $4,283.96, St Attn 6,376.17, ROD 7,121.89, Lib 5,969.06, R&B 37,207.99, Aud 5,345.05, VA 621.05, Ext 1,202.99, FEMA 414.84, Treas 791.17 DOE 5,649.11, Sheriff 14,686.23, Jan 1,246.16, Aflac 1189.86, BCBS 16,016.55, SDRS 6556.48, DEARBORN 199.68, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1820.00, Ameritas 252.96, GW Bank 18,004.95, Colonial Life 379.52.

A&B $101.50, HEARTLAND 50.00, MDU 562.46, MDU 202.63, VENTURE 128.58, VERIZON 181.11, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 566.03, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,339.84 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1,055.63, AMERICAN LEGION 125.00, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUS. 1,064.50, AMY WAGER 103.32, NICHOLE ARCHER 56.00,

AT&T MOBILITY 41.00, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 787.51 REPAIRS/MAINT., B&M BODY & REPAIR 3013.67 REPAIRS/MAINT., BARBARA VANDERVORST 20.26, BREVIK LAW OFFICE 225.05, BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 695.04 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 149.12 REPAIRS/MAINT., CAM-WAL ELECTRIC 1,595.92 SUPPLIES,

CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 1,523.04, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 85.00, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,696.80, CNA SURETY 633.20, MARY COMBELLICK 196.00, CURT HAMBURGER 53.25,

DAKOTA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES 2,886.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,208.72, DAKOTA SUPPLY 83.41 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 46.49 REPAIRS/MAINT., DEMCO 64.35, LAURIE DEROUCHEY 222.74, DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 11,205.84 REPAIRS/MAINT., EDDIE’S TRUCK SALES 37.62 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

EDMUNDS COUNTY HIGHWAY 24,594.70 SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 489.50 SUPPLIES, ERWIN KORMANDY 6.66 REPAIRS/MAINT., ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 471.78, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 1,105.00, FAULKTON AREA MEDICAL CENTER 94.00, WILLIAM FROST 30.24,

GAS N GOODIES 29.03, DIANE GEIST 182.00, GETTYSBURG BAKERY 22.50, DEBBIE GORDON 50.40, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 1,695.58 SUPPLIES, BETH HAMBURGER 196.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, HEARTSMART.COM 496.80, DON HERICKS 92.50, ANGELIA HILES 264.32,

HOLIDAY INN 459.95, HOLIDAY INN 178.00 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN CO-OP 6,300.00, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 152.96 UTILITIES, HOVEN LEGION 50.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 1,283.21, HOVEN REVIEW 82.50 PUBLISHING, JD LONG 127.10 TRAVEL & CONF., JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 2,445.83 SUPPLIES, JOHNSON CONTROLS 13,893.13,

MARK KATTERHAGEN 15.00, LINDA KAUP 182.00, PATRICIA LAFURGE 199.50, JILL LANGER 196.00, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 24.79, LINCOLN COUNTY 18.80, LINCOLN COUNTY 215.18, DARCY LOCKWOOD 15.00, LUCY LEWNO 166.47, MODERNIZATION & PRESERVATION R 50.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 461.45,

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 783.04, MICK HAGNY 69.21 SUPPLIES, MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL 988.58, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 248.40, MIDWAY PARTS, INC. 48.74, MIDWAY PARTS 821.20 SUPPLIES, MODERN MARKETING 253.54, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 435.54 UTILITIES,

MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 41.35, MARY NAGEL 194.60, NEW CREATIONS 484.45, NORTHERN PLAINS COOPERATIVE 19,213.27 TRAVEL & CONF., OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50, THE PIONEER WOMAN MAGAZINE 18.00, POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY 445.40, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 375.17, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 1,038.96,

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 126.00 PUBLISHING, SD PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 250.00, RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE 160.00, SHARON RAUSCH 247.24, REAL SIMPLE 18.00, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 5,744.68, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 469.98, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 10.11 SUPPLIES,

SD DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 36.83, SD DEPT OF TRANS, DIV. OF FINA 554.38 SUPPLIES, SDAAO 75.00, SDACC 1,299.00, SDACC 1,902.00, SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS 350.00, SERVALL 243.23, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 395.08 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 69.20, MARALEE SHOUP 196.00, CRAIG SMITH 435.55,

STAN’S 959.30 TRAVEL & CONF., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 153.00, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 35.88 SUPPLIES, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 14,302.15, US POSTAL SERVICE 220.00, US POSTAL SERVICE 1,000.00, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 5,564.15, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 884.33,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.75 UTILITIES, VILAS 508.16, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 516.85, WALWORTH CO. TREASURER 1,045.00, DELORES WICKERSHAM 196.00, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00, RANGER RICK ZOO BOOKS 29.95, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 915.79, DONNA ZWEBER 207.90, JESSE ZWEBER 18.48.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR AUGUST

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 10/31/2018

Cash Items $1,010.00

Credit Cards $1,063.38

Checks on Hand $253,094.69

Great Western $2,283.75

Plains Commerce

Checking $1,470.30

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $5,070,729.37

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$5,829,651.49

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 10/31/2018

County Amount $3,502,421.08

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$2,597.31

Amounts Held For Others

$2,324,633.10

TOTAL ASSETS $5,829,651.49

DESKS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to approve purchase of desks for the Auditor and DOE offices. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Auditor Shaw talked to Christopher Rude and Dave Willis, from Hub International, and they will attend the December meeting to present BCBS and United Health Insurance quotes.

AUTO BUDGET SUPPLEMENT

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to authorize an automatic budget supplement to Elections 101-120-433 in the amount of $545.58 and 101-120-426 in the amount of $152.83. funds made available through State of South Dakota for Ballot Cost Reimbursement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DECLARE LAPTOP #4 SURPLUS

FOR DISPOSAL FROM LIBRARY

Moved by Willliams, seconded by Zweber to surplus laptop computer, from library, for disposal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to authorize Chairman Frost to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Applications. All voted aye. Motion carried.

L&K Resort, LLC

SALARIED EMPLOYEES

Commissioners agreed that salary employees do not have to fill out time cards.

DAWN KNUTSON MIDWEST

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT

CONFERENCE CALL

Dawn discussed the insurance rates for 2019 Wellmark BCBS. She also discussed reimbursement to employees for Medicare and supplement insurance. If approved by the commissioners these rates would be effective January 1st, 2019.

WAGES FOR HIGHWAY

MAINTENANCE AND AUDITOR

Will be discussed later at next meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Lacey Johnson had a concern about voting because it looked like she was in more than one district. Lacey also discussed having the Commissioners at Large for Potter County.

Adjourn

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

