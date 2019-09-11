Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Sept. 3

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2019 MEETING

Chairman Frost called the September 3rd meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. Commissioners present Zweber, Everson, Iverson, & Hagny.

MINUTES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to approve August 6th & 9th, 2019 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to surplus treasures old computers for junk. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

August payroll: COMM $3,846.18, AUD 2,321.18, TREAS 5,638.08, ST ATTN 4,842.80, GOVT 1,050.00, DOE 3,593.33, ROD 5,024.96, VA 476.94, SHERIFF 13,757.68, WIC 350.26, LIBRARY 5,625.44, EXTENSION 1,566.00, WEED 797.45, R&B 42,395.48, FEMA 553.84, BUTLER 13,843.24. LORI KAISER 144.40, MDU 27.95, DEPT HEALTH 190.00, SDACO 1,480.00,

A & B BUSINESS, INC. 383.98, SYNCB/AMAZON 941.46, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 511.36, AMY WAGER 113.85, ARROWWOOD 221.90, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 147.68 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1,122.31 REPAIRS/MAINT., B&M BODY REPAIR 437.93, BARBARA VANDERVORST 50.40, BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS 9.99,

BOBS RESORT, INC 201.36 TRAVEL & CONF., BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 525.00, BROWNS AGRONOMY 7.60, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 607.20 REPAIRS/MAINT., CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES 50.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 52.55, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,505.57,

CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 3772.39, COUNTRY LIVING 21.97, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,208.72, DAKOTA SUPPLY 354.12 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 9.18, DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 313.82, DEAN’S REPAIR 61.95, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 177.95 REPAIRS/MAINT., DISCOVERY CENTER 175.00,

DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 10,696.00 SUPPLIES, DON FROST 2,295.00, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 255.00, GALE 32.38, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 550.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 3,352.38 SUPPLIES, HANDYMAN 16.98, ANGELIA HILES 268.70, HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 3,692.08 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

HUB INTERNATIONAL 1,314.00 INSURANCE, JEANIE LAGAN 18.90, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 3,875.87 SUPPLIES, JOHNSON CONTROLS 3,700.00, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 32.58, MARSHALL & SWIFT/BOECKH, LLC 1,014.15, MIDWAY PARTS 211.30 SUPPLIES, MIDWEST FIRE AND SAFETY 76.00, MIDWEST FIRE AND SAFETY 132.00 SUPPLIES,

MODERN MARKETING, INC 238.35, NEW CREATIONS 187.00, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 340.55, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 45.00, PRAIRIE STOP 50.01, RED RIVER GRAIN COMPANY 60.80 SUPPLIES, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 530.64, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 656.81 SUPPLIES, SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 115.00, SDACO 75.00,

SERVALL 155.24, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 437.75, SOVELL, EMILY 878.20, TASTE OF HOME 12.98, TITAN MACHINERY PIERRE 1,619.31 REPAIRS/MAINT., US PUBLIC SAFETY GROUP 170.95, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 1,410.80, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.81 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 978.25, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 95.00.

MOSQUITO CONTRACT

Moved by Hagny for chairman Frost to sign the mosquito contract for Lebanon. Second by Everson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY

– CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith states he sent a letter out to all commissioners on the road conditions to identify all roads.

Commissioner Hagny suggested each commissioner, along with the Highway Superintendent or highway maintenance employee, visit the roads in their district. No action was taken.

States Attorney Smith discussed the lawsuit the County is involved in.

States Attorney Smith discussed a bill on culvert placement.

States Attorney Smith presented a consulting contract with Deb Karpen.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to move into executive session for legal and personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for legal and personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to hire Deb Karpen as a consultant for the Director of Equalization. Hourly wage $40.00. Mileage $.58 per mileage (IRS rate). All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

JD LONG

Highway Supt Long discussed culvert work done by R&K Construction.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Long stated Flat Creek has finished hauling gravel.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to surplus Motor Grader #24 for trade in on new motor grader for $94,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FUEL BIDS

Hoven Coop $2.08, Northern Plains $2.099, Agtegra $2.07. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to accept fuel bids from Agtegra at $2.07 per gallon. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion on propane bids. Northern Plains $.95, Hoven Coop $1.09. Moved by Zweber for Northern Plains to fill Lebanon propane tank and Hoven Coop to fill Hoven propane tank. Seconded by Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of bridge repair on the Sully and Potter County line.

Supt Long stated fall mowing will begin soon.

Discussion on gravel cost and crushing. Supt Long will have Brownlee come to the next meeting.

Discussion of chip sealing on the cemetery roads, South Whitlock and old 212 by Lebanon.

Discussion of a road by Tolstoy that is under water.

KELLIE HAWKINSON

Kellie Hawkinson met with the commissioners to discuss a former employee’s time cards.

Kellie Hawkinson discussed the smoking policy for the county.

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

Librarian Barb VanderVorst presented a report on the Summer Reading Program.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented his monthly report.

Deputy McClain is retiring September 21st.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed signs that need to be replaced in the county.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed training for Deputy Risetter.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed a memorial stone that was found.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, and seconded by Everson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to charge Kellie Hawkinson $.50 per copy instead of the rate $1.00. Dates from September 3rd, 2017 through December 2018 will be provided for timecards. Aye votes Hagny, Everson, Iverson & Frost. Nay votes: Zweber. Motion carried.

EXTENSION OFFICE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to advertise for part employment at the Extension Office and driver’s license job. 24 hours per week at $14.00 per hour. Aye votes: Hagny, Everson, Iverson & Frost. Nay: Zweber. Motion carried.

PROVISIONAL BUDGET HEARING

Discussion of the budget. Changes: Hwy #426.50 Gravel $250,000 gravel, #426.40 $100,000 culverts, & #434.60 $0 Gravel Trailers.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner discussed the 2020 Local Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Moved by Hagny, second by Iverson for Chairman Frost to sign the agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

District emergency manager visited EM Sautner last week.

Special meeting September 24th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

Commissioner Iverson discussed 911 meeting that he attended.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM J. FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

