Board of Commissioners held regular meeting Sept. 4

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Zweber, second by Iverson to approve August 7th & 20th as read. All voted aye. Motion carried

PUBLIC AUCTION

Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota sold by Public Auction to the highest bidder the following described real property:

THE SOUTH 25 FEET OF A TRACT OF LAND BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SECTION LINE 1970 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26-118-76, WEST OF THE 5TH P.M.; THENCE WEST 390 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 366 FEET 1 INCH; THENCE EAST 390 FEET; THENCE NORTH 366 FEET 1 INCH TO THE PLACEOF BEGINNING EXCEPTING THEREFROM, A TRACT OF LAND BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SECTION LINE 2120 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ – 26-118-76; WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., THENCE WEST 200 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 166 FEET 1 INCH, THEN EAST 200 FEET; THENCE NORTH 166 FEET 1 INCH, TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, AND ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM, BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE STREET LINE ON THE WEST SIDE OF MANNSTON STREET WHICH IS 2286 FEET 1 INCH SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF 26-118-76, THENCE WEST 150 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 50 FEET; THENCE EAST 150 FEET; AND THENCE NORTH 50 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, UNPLATTED PORTION TO THE CITY OF GETTYSBURG, POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Sold to Tim Gordon $270.60.

The terms of sales were 100 percent of the purchase price at the time of the sale and recording fees.

Moved by Worth seconded by Zweber to accept all bids. All voted Aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed OHE process and the Administrative report.

States Attorney discussed federal prison.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. August Payroll Comm $5,769.30, St Attn 7,014.81, ROD 7,323.86, Lib 7,801.79, R&B 43,281.17, Aud 5,604.80, VA 865.38, WIC 390.00, Ext 2,520.00, FEMA 830.76, Treas 8,399.22, DOE 6,490.26, Sheriff 14,762.04, Jan 1,421.00, Weed 905.79,

Aflac $1,736.85, BCBS 18,275.60, SDRS 9,689.32, DEARBORN 205.94, Invesco 37.50, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 262.72, GW Bank 17,248.88.

212 MINI MALL 35.00, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 87.14, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 136.48, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 3134.12 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 903.51, AMERICAN 65.23, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 886.31, REPAIRS/MAINT., BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 525.00, BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 300.00 SERVICES & FEES,

BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 4340.61 SUPPLIES, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 507.68, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 44030.00 SUPPLIES, CENTURY LINK 146.74, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 410.65 UTILITIES,

CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2717.34, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 280.00, CRIMESTAR 1950.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 468.80 SUPPLIES, DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 12787.50, DON FROST 1215.00, EDDIE’S TRUCK SALES 504.43 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

FAULKTON DRUG 218.15, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 6120.00, FAULKTON AREA MEDICAL CENTER 135.00, GALL’S 58.14, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 313.67 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, DON HERICKS 69.50, HIGH PLAINS ARTS COUNCIL 500.00,

THE HOVEN REVIEW 37.00, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00, JD LONG 555.00, JD POWER 125.00, JEANIE LAGAN 18.90, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 485.29 SUPPLIES, CONNIE KIERNAN 203.41, LOLA RUSSELL 80.00, LIBRARY STORE 569.53, LOGAN ELECTRIC INC 804.15, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 873.16,

MIDWAY PARTS 37.96 SUPPLIES, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 42.16 UTILITIES, NEW CREATIONS 38.52, NORTHERN PLAINS COOPERATIVE 20638.00 TRAVEL & CONF., POTTER COUNTY NEWS 764.26, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 384.29, QUIETTS CORNER 163.00, R&K MECHANICAL LLC 221.89 OTHER EXP.,

RADAR SHOP 43.00, RDO EQUIPMENT CO 15500.00 SUPPLIES/REPAIRS, SAFE HARBOR 600.00, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 20.97 SUPPLIES, SDVSOA 75.00, SERVALL 163.10, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 195.93 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 447.40, STAN’S 789.98 TRAVEL & CONF., THE LODGE DEADWOOD 192.00 TRAVEL & CONF.,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 15.48 SUPPLIES, EMILY TRZPUC 213.62, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 1058.10, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.21 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 874.83, VERIZON WIRELESS 126.47, VERIZON WIRELESS 54.15 UTILITIES, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 515.06, WALK-N-ROLL 66.24 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

WENDELL LAW OFFICE 349.79, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 3400.00, JESSE ZWEBER 55.44, Richard Kaup 321.20, Betty Hageman 98.67, A&B 35.12, Heartland 50.00, Dakota Sunset Museum, 9351.24, A&B 725.00.

Discussion on contingency transfer for the highway department.

HANDBOOK

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to approve the 2018 handbook. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SURPLUS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to surplus for disposal a chair from the Clerk of Courts. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Midwest Employee Benefits, Dawn Knutson, will be here September 11, 2018 at 11:00 to speak to full time employees on supplemental insurance and Medicare benefits.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded Zweber to adjourn from Executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

UPON TRANSFER OF UNIFORM

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

FOR L&K RESORT, LLC.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost to authorize Chairman Williams to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Applications Transfer. All voted aye. Motion carried. L&K Resort, LLC.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her time card to be signed.

EM discussed the radios we should be receiving soon.

STATE AND LOCAL AGREEMENT

Moved by Williams, seconded by worth to sign the State and Local Agreement. All voted aye motion carried.

Cheryl discussed the mock exercise that was held in Lebanon.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT STEVE SMITH

Supt Steve Smith presented his monthly report.

Discussion of the sign project to start mid-September.

Ellenbecker Bridge project to start Mid-September.

Supt Smith discussed chip seal project 1 mile of FAS 155 North of fairgrounds, along with the chip seal that will be done in Tolstoy. Edmunds County will do the chip seal next couple weeks. Supt Smith will contact Mike Ahlemeier for chip sealing. Cost is approximately $16,000 – $17,000 per mile.

Highway has a freightliner truck that the air compressor has gone out and is being worked on.

Discussion of kosher weeds growing fast and fall mowing will begin soon.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

VICTIM WITNESS COORDINATOR

– ALIANA WELLNITZ

Alaina Wellnitz presented an updated report. She is currently working on a case in our area. Alaina also does presentations for schools, senior citizen, churches, daycare, etc.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

States Attorney Craig Smith and Sheriff Hamburger discussed the sheriff’s deputy contract that will be made up between Potter County and the City of Hoven. Sheriff Hamburger and States Attorney Smith will make changes to the contract and will send to the City of Hoven.

SDSU EXTENSION OFFICE

EMILY TRZPUC

Emily Trzpuc presented an update on the Extension. She stated the County and State Fair went really well. During the last few months there has been many project days for the 4-H students.

The County Fair Achievement days went well. The animal numbers are down and Emily would like to see those numbers build back up. Discussion on the County Fair building and the cost of the up keep. The new 4-H year starts in October.

PROVISIONAL BUDGET

Discussion of the Provisional Budget. Adoption will be held September 25th at 8:00 A.M.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

