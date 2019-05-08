Board of Commissioners held special meeting April 30

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

APRIL 30, 2019

Special meeting was called to order by Chairman Bill Frost. Commissioners present: Everson, Zweber, & Iverson. Absent: Commissioner Hagny.

HIGHWAY

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FOR PERSONNEL

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded Everson for Highway Supt Long to terminate a highway employee for failure to comply with employment guidelines, and to authorize two weeks severance pay. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

050919