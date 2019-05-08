Board of Commissioners held special meeting April 30

POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING
APRIL 30, 2019
Special meeting was called to order by Chairman Bill Frost. Commissioners present: Everson, Zweber, & Iverson. Absent: Commissioner Hagny.
HIGHWAY
EXECUTIVE SESSION
FOR PERSONNEL
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Iverson, seconded Everson for Highway Supt Long to terminate a highway employee for failure to comply with employment guidelines, and to authorize two weeks severance pay. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Zweber, seconded Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.12
050919
Leave a Reply