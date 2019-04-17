Board of Commissioners held special meeting April 9

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

MINUTES

APRIL 9, 2019

Chairman Frost called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Zweber, Everson & Hagny.

AGENDA

Moved by Zweber, second by Iverson to amend the agenda with adding Highway hours being changed. All voted aye. Motion carried.

COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as a Consolidated Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the County Board of Equalization.

STATUTORY EXEMPT

PROPERTY 2019

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve the following tax-exempt properties. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ralph Leui Post of the American Legion, Lot 19 and S 261/2’ of Lot 20 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Ionic Lodge AF & AM #83, Lots 13, 14 and 15 Blk 17 Western Town Lot Company Add’n

Grace Bible M B Church, Lots 1, 5, 6, 7 & 8A Blk 84 Western Town Lot Company Add’n, S 25’ of Lot 5 & all of Lot 6 Blk 1 Pott’s Add’n, S 75’ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 83 Western Town Lot Company Add’n.

Medicine Rock Senior Citizens Center Inc, Lots 13 thru 18 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Sacred Heart Church, Lots 1 thru 13 Blk 58, Lots 1 thru 10 Blk 59 Western Town Lot Co Add’n

Dakota Sunset Museum, Lots 10 thru 21 Blk 22 Bryson’s Add’n, Lots 20 and 21 Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lot 2 Blk 1 Smith’s Add’n

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, S 60’ of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Lots 7 thru 12 Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n

The United Methodist Church, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 & 19 Blk 59 and Lots 3 & 4 Blk 29 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg/Whitlock Bay Development Corp, Industrial Park Lot B

Gettysburg Medical Center, Lot 1 Gettysburg Medical Center Add’n..

Mid-Dakota Rural Water, Industrial Park Lot C

Potter County Conservation District, A parcel of land beginning 300’ S of the NE corner of the SE 24-118-76, extends 250 ’W, 200’ S, 250’ E, Then 200’ N to point of beginning

John J Peters Post #159, W 60’ of Lots 1 & 2 & 12 to 17 inclusive Blk 10 Way’s Plat

Hoven Area Health Center, Unplatted, Hoven Town

St Anthony’s Church, Lot 2 of Outlot 2 less N 35’, Outlots; Lot 10 less Lots 1-9 O’Gorman Heights Addition, Outlots; All of Lots 1-5 & E139.5 of Lots 6-9, O’Gorman Heights Add’n; Lot 4, Blk 16, Ways Plat

Blue Blanket Valley Senior Citizens Inc, Lots 11 & 12 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (partial exempt)

Knights of Columbus Council #4750, Lots 9 & 10 Blk 16 Way’s Plat

Glory Bound Baptist Church, Lots 6 & 7 and the S 112’ of Lot 8 Block 4 Original Town Hoven

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church, Lot B of Southside Drive Add’n

Lebanon Legion Auxiliary, Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4 Blk 6 Original Town Lebanon

Christ Lutheran Church, Lots 10, 11 & 12 Blk 3 Original Town Lebanon

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 5 Blk 11 Original Town Tolstoy

Methodist Church, Lots 13, 14 & 15 Blk 18 Original Town Tolstoy

Dakota Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists, Lot 1 Blk 19, Lots 9 & 10 Blk 20 Tolstoy Town

ASSESSMENT FREEZE FOR

ELDERLY AND DISABLED

Five applications for the Elderly and Disabled Assessment Freeze were reviewed. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson that all requirements had been met to qualify for the 2019 tax freeze. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DISABLED VETERAN EXEMPT

PROPERTY TAX STATUS

Three application for property tax exemption status according to SDCL 10-4-40 was reviewed. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve the application for Disabled Veteran Exempt Property Tax Status. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FLOODED FARM LAND

Application for Flooded Lands were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve the applications for Flooded Farm Land. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN AS BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson, to adjourn as a Board of Equalization and convene as a Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY HOURS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to start 10-hour days beginning April 15th. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ELLENBECKER

BRIDGE CLEANUP

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for AGE to clean up the ditch when work is finished on the Ellenbecker Bridge Project. All voted aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY/MOBRIDGE

911 AGREEMENT

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the 911 agreement between Potter County and Mobridge. All voted aye. Motion carried.

LIBRARY SUMMER -TIME HIRE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to hire Tori Crooke at $9.00 per hour up to 200 hours this summer. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

