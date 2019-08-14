Board of Commissioners held special meeting Aug. 9

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

AUGUST 9TH, 2019

Chairman Frost called the meeting to order. Present: Zweber, Iverson, Everson, Hagny, States Attorney Craig Smith.

RESOLUTION TO ACCUMULATE

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUNDS

Be It Resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, that because the following are extraordinary in nature, exceed the funding ability of a single budget year and are for the purpose of purchasing materials for a cold storage shed.

County funds will be accumulated in Fund Balance Designated for Capital Outlay Accumulations for the duration and amounts as follows:

$600,000 towards the purchase of cold storage shed for the Highway Department over 5-7 years with the goal of setting aside $120,000 per year as funds permit in each year’s budget process (101-272.03)

Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota, this 9th, day of August, 2019.

Motion by Hagny, second by Iverson, to approve and adopt the above Resolution. All members present voted aye. Motion carried.

William Frost, Chairman

Potter County Board of Commissioners

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Potter County, South Dakota

AGREEMENT FOR CHIP SEAL

LARRINGTON ADDITION

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed a consent to be signed by the land owners on chip sealing.

States Attorney Smith discussed depositions involving county employees that will be held Tuesday August 13th.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to moved out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSULTANTS

Chairman Frost and commissioner Everson volunteered to find consultants for the DOE office.

Moved by Everson, for Chairman Frost and Commissioner Everson to look for a consultant for the DOE office. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $25.34

-081519