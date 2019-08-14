Board of Commissioners held special meeting Aug. 9

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
AUGUST 9TH, 2019
Chairman Frost called the meeting to order. Present: Zweber, Iverson, Everson, Hagny, States Attorney Craig Smith.
RESOLUTION TO ACCUMULATE
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUNDS
Be It Resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, that because the following are extraordinary in nature, exceed the funding ability of a single budget year and are for the purpose of purchasing materials for a cold storage shed.
County funds will be accumulated in Fund Balance Designated for Capital Outlay Accumulations for the duration and amounts as follows:
$600,000 towards the purchase of cold storage shed for the Highway Department over 5-7 years with the goal of setting aside $120,000 per year as funds permit in each year’s budget process (101-272.03)
Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota, this 9th, day of August, 2019.
Motion by Hagny, second by Iverson, to approve and adopt the above Resolution. All members present voted aye. Motion carried.
William Frost, Chairman
Potter County Board of Commissioners
ATTEST:
Shawna Shaw, Auditor
Potter County, South Dakota
AGREEMENT FOR CHIP SEAL
LARRINGTON ADDITION
States Attorney Craig Smith discussed a consent to be signed by the land owners on chip sealing.
States Attorney Smith discussed depositions involving county employees that will be held Tuesday August 13th.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to moved out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSULTANTS
Chairman Frost and commissioner Everson volunteered to find consultants for the DOE office.
Moved by Everson, for Chairman Frost and Commissioner Everson to look for a consultant for the DOE office. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $25.34
-081519
