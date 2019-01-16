Board of Commissioners held special meeting Jan. 14

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

JANUARY 14, 2019

A special meeting was called to order by Second Chairman Zweber at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson & Hagny. Absent: Frost.

HIGHWAY

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to hire Ken Hawkinson as full time highway maintenance at $16.00 an hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW HIGHWAY SHOP

Discussion of building a cold storage shed or shop for the highway.

TRACTOR

Discussion of renting a John Deer tractor to move equipment into and out of the highway shop.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for Supt Long to rent a tractor from John Deer. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 263.76 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA SUPPLY 184.37 SUPPLIES, DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 3050.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 670.37 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 600.00 UTILITIES, HOVEN REVIEW 24.75 PUBLISHING, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 4458.29 REPAIRS/MAINT., LOGAN ELECTRIC 153.05 SUPPLIES,

MIDWAY PARTS 36.75 REPAIRS/MAINT., MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1356.51 UTILITIES, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 90.00 PUBLISHING, SD DEPT OF TRANS, DIV. OF FINA 584.59 SERVICES & FEES, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 97.20 SUPPLIES, STAN’S 710.36 TRAVEL & CONF., VERIZON WIRELESS 181.25 UTILITIES,

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER,

SECOND CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

-011719