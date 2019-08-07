Board of Commissioners held special meeting July 25

POTTER COUNTY

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

JULY 25TH, 2019

A special meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Iverson, & Zweber. Hagny present via phone. Absent: Everson.

Chairman Frost opened the sealed bids for gravel hauling. Jensen Rock & Sand $.20 per county mile. Flat Creek Construction $.19 per mile.

Moved by Zweber second by Iverson to hire Flat Creek Construction at $.19 per mile. All voted aye. motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Supt Long discussed road #171. This road has a culvert that has been damaged from water running underneath it. R&K gave a bid on replacing the culvert. Moved by Iverson, second by Zweber to hire R&K to replace the culvert at $16,785.60, with the county using gravel out of Keith Eidam’s Pit. All voted aye. Motion carried.

COUNTY FAIR GROUND

Highway department will transfer gravel to the fairground.

Capitol Outlay was discussed for the cold storage highway shop. A copy will be sent to the States Attorney and will be presented to the August 6th meeting.

OPERATING TRANSFER

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to authorize an Operating Transfer from the General Fund to County Road and Bridge in the amount of $300,000.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SDACO MEMBERSHIP

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Frost to sign SDACO Membership contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SDACC DUES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Frost to sign the SDACC Dues contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

A-G-E CORPORATION $2,250.00 OTHER EXP., B & R TRUCK REPAIR 2,384.70 REPAIRS/MAINT., BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 191.76 SUPPLIES, CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 11,981.00 SUPPLIES, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CENT 1,390.00 SERVICES & FEES, DAKOTA SUPPLY 444.17 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 561.41 REPAIRS/MAINT., DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 66,135.78 REPAIRS/MAINT., GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 2,243.50 TRAVEL & CONF.,

HOVEN COOP SERVICE 18,837.02 UTILITIES, HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 1,088.00 SERVICES & FEES, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 3,178.40 SUPPLIES, LOMHEIM REPAIR 159.99 REPAIRS/MAINT., MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 194.14 UTILITIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 523.39 SUPPLIES, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 102.05 SUPPLIES, STAN’S 1,999.29 TRAVEL & CONF., WORTH CONSTRUCTION 1,241.21 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

Highway Supt discussed the sizes of pump hoses and going from 2” to a 3”.

PLAT OF RAUSCH LOTS 2 & 3

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the Plat of Rausch Lots 2 & 3. All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPROVAL BY COUNTY:

I hereby certify that the following is a copy of the resolution duly passed by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, Potter County, South Dakota, at a meeting held on 25th day of July 2019.

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

“Be it resolved by Potter County Board of Commissioners that the Plat of Rausch Lots 2 and 3, located in SE ¼, Section 12, T120N, R75W, 5th P.M., Potter County South Dakota having been examined, is hereby approved in accordance with the provisions of SDCL, Chapter 11-3, and any amendments thereof.”

FAIRGROUND BATHROOM

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to pay R&K Mechanical out of the General Fund for work done on the bathroom. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CHARGES FOR PAYROLL COPIES

The Auditor’s Office has been requested to provide copies of time cards for a former employee. From this date forward the Auditor’s Office will go back two years from the date of the request. Statute of limitations is two years and no earlier records will be provided. Moved by Zweber, second by Iverson to charge $1.00 per copy to cover time, pulling records, and the copies. Aye: Zweber, Iverson, & Frost. Nay: Hagny

ADJOURN

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $46.55

-080819