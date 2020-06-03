Board of Commissioners held special meeting May 21

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

MAY 21, 2020

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Zweber at 7:30 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Present: Hagny, Frost, Iverson, & Everson.

HIGHWAY

Infratrack Inc, Avery Zahn, presented material for culvert repair on West Whitlock Road.

Discussion of paying for work done this year to put on next year’s budget and pay next year at 7% interest. The County’s general fund has enough to cover the cost of the culvert repair. Lyman County has done bid work and we can piggy back off Lyman County’s bid.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to accept Infratrack bid for $373,380 to repair culvert on West Whitlock Road, with no payment for 90 days. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GRAVEL BIDS

Highway Supt presented gravel bids.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to accept Goebel’s gravel bid at $6.00 per ton. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Tractor rental for year 2021 was discussed.

States Attorney Smith stated tractor bids need to advertised. Tractor rental bid letters will be opened July 7th meeting.

OVERTIME

Chairman Zweber discussed highway maintenance overtime.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson for highway maintenance to only work 40 hours a week unless there is inclement weather. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FOR PERSONNEL

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of opening up the courthouse and will be tabled until June 4th meeting.

Discussion of Potter County Fair and if the county holds any liability for covid virus.

UNIFORM ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE APPLICATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve Uniform Alcoholic Licenses for Forest City Outdoors, Brown’s Hunt Club, Bob’s Resort, South Whitlock Resort, & West Whitlock Resort. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FOR PERSONNEL

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Frost to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to hire Kelly Osier as full time DOE deputy, $16.00 per hour with benefits. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, Frost-aye, Iverson-aye, & Zweber-nay. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

