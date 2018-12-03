Board of Commissioners held special meeting Nov. 20

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

NOVEMBER 20, 2018

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Williams & Iverson. Absent: Worth & Zweber

STATES ATTORNEY

States Attorney Craig Smith informed the Commissioners and Supt Highway JD Long that it is clear violation for Supt Long to hire and fire an employee. States Attorney Smith discussed the handbook policies that must be followed. There must be a commissioner meeting with a quorum to approve the hiring or firing of a county employee except a deputy sheriff.

Librarian Barb VanderVorst discussed with the commissioners hiring of a temporary employee as she is and her part-time employee are on vacation. States Attorney Smith will review the statutes and that the Commissioners still need to know who was hired. The library board has some discretion and different laws apply. States Attorney stated that the library board and librarian are in violation of open-meeting law using texts for decisions if the texts are official business. States Attorney Smith will advise the Library Board on statues that are applicable.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to hire Roy Combellick as part-time highway maintenance at $16.00 per hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SDDOT

Kelly Armfield and John Villbrant met with the commissioners to discuss the Ellenbecker Bridge project. The job will be suspended on November 21, 2018 as the ground it too cold. The project will be finished the spring of 2019. A-G-E Corporation will finish up riprap and clean up so the road is usable for this winter.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to sell A-G-E Corporation gravel at $3.70 per ton. Approximate 260 tons. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Long discussed a house that will be moved into the County. The house needs clearing of 20-24 feet on the sides of the road. Supt Long will rent a telehandler from Logan Electric to trim the trees. He will also trim trees by Paul Kellogg’s farm. Chairman Frost stated to use protective harness when using the telehandler.

Supt Long stated the normal mowing is complete.

The highway shop is in need of new windows. Supt Long will get bids for replacement.

City of Lebanon discussed with Supt Long graveling a road in Lebanon. Commissioners suggested Supt Long talk with the City of Lebanon on working together on this project.

Supt Long talked with Supt Uhrich, Edmunds County, with continuing to work with Potter County.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to move into Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by William to move out of Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $33.61

-112918