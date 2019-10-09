Board of Commissioners held special meeting Oct. 8

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
OCTOBER 8TH, 2019 7:30 A.M.
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Zweber, Everson, and Hagny. Absent: Iverson.
FIVE-YEAR COUNTY HIGHWAY &
BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT PLAN
Moved by Everson to approve the Five-Year County Highway & Bridge Improvement Plan 2020-2024. Seconded by Zweber. All voted aye. motion carried.
PLAT OF LOT 2 AMPI ADDITION
TO POTTER COUNTY
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny all voted aye. Motion carried.
I hereby certify that the following is a copy of the resolution duly passed by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, Potter County, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 8th day of October 2019.
Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor.
APPROVE DIRECTOR OF
EQUALIZATION JOB DESCRIPTION
Tabled until next meeting.
ITEMS FROM THE PUBLIC
Ron Simon, City of Lebanon, discussed purchasing gas from Potter County’s Lebanon shop. States Attorney Smith will be contacted.
HIGHWAY SUPT LONG
Discussion of deadline for R&K to repair culvert. Deadline December 1st.
Other highway discussions suicide road, 1½ miles by Zuber’s, and Simons culverts to be cleaned up.
ADJOURN
Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $17.43
-101019
