Board of Commissioners held special meeting Oct. 8

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

OCTOBER 8TH, 2019 7:30 A.M.

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Zweber, Everson, and Hagny. Absent: Iverson.

FIVE-YEAR COUNTY HIGHWAY &

BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT PLAN

Moved by Everson to approve the Five-Year County Highway & Bridge Improvement Plan 2020-2024. Seconded by Zweber. All voted aye. motion carried.

PLAT OF LOT 2 AMPI ADDITION

TO POTTER COUNTY

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny all voted aye. Motion carried.

I hereby certify that the following is a copy of the resolution duly passed by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, Potter County, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 8th day of October 2019.

Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor.

APPROVE DIRECTOR OF

EQUALIZATION JOB DESCRIPTION

Tabled until next meeting.

ITEMS FROM THE PUBLIC

Ron Simon, City of Lebanon, discussed purchasing gas from Potter County’s Lebanon shop. States Attorney Smith will be contacted.

HIGHWAY SUPT LONG

Discussion of deadline for R&K to repair culvert. Deadline December 1st.

Other highway discussions suicide road, 1½ miles by Zuber’s, and Simons culverts to be cleaned up.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $17.43

-101019