Board of Commissioners held special meeting Sept. 30

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Zweber, Iverson & Everson. Absent: Hagny.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Director of Equalization Angelia Hiles submitted her resignation to the commissioners. DOE Hiles will be paid through Friday October 4th 2019.

Application advertisement for Director of Equalization will be advertised.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

