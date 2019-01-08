Board of Commissioners held year end meeting Dec. 27

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

DECEMBER 27TH, 2018 1:00 P.M.

The End of the year meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams, and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the December 4th, 2018 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

LONG

Supt. Long presented bids for windows at the highway shop. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to accept the bid from Jay Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt. Long presented bids for a pickup that would be used for weed spraying.

Roy Combellick last day was December 26th and Ken Hawkinson last day December 27th.

Brownlee Construction Representative was not able to make the meeting. Supt. Long will ask him to come to the January 8th, 2019 meeting.

Logan Electric Construction completed DeMott’s project. DeMott’s is requesting if the County can widen the road. Also, requested to add concrete to the riprap around the culverts. LEC did raise the culverts up. Discussion of seeing how the culverts work out before doing any more work on them. Mr. DeMott’s has a 14’ disc for sale for $300. Long said that’s cheaper than $1100 for a new one.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the purchase of the disc. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Long stated mowing is completed.

Discussion of widening out Zeigler and Lemler’s approach. Dan Lemler has culvert extension. Shekel road has been graveled. Discussion to widen Cold Stone Road.

Discussion of extended warranty on an older motor grader. The warranty runs out two days. Conference call with Todd Allen, from Butler, on the extended warranty. Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to purchase the extended warranty for 12 months at $1085.48. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MOTOR GRADER

Discussion of the new motor grader with trade in. Cost $269,240.00 includes warranty and trade in of an old motor grader. Moved by Williams, second by Iverson to purchase motor grader. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHOP

Supt Long discussed shop space and how the trailers don’t fit into the shop. Supt Long discussed a building to keep sand and salt out of the elements and long enough for the highway equipment.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber seconded by Iverson to move into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to move out of Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW HIGHWAY EMPLOYEES

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams for Supt Long to hire Colton Lesmeister and Lyndsey McCurdy as highway maintenance. Starting wage $16.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY –

CRAIG SMITH

Release of Reclamation Liability

This will be discussed with Brownlee Construction at the January 8th, 2019 meeting.

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed Pott’s road being platted. Discussion of an easement for the road. States Attorney will advise Pott’s.

States Attorney Smith touched on health insurance for those who are eligible for Medicare. States Attorney Smith is still looking into this.

Judge Brown is the presiding judge and will be retiring in June.

SHERIFF

WALWORTH COUNTY JAIL

Sheriff Hamburger said Corson and Dewey Counties have committed to the new jail agreement in Walworth County.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to commit to Walworth Jail Agreement at the cost of $30,000 per year. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger was going to have an interview today but with the weather it has been postponed.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the claims. All voted aye. Motion carried. December Payroll Comm $4,282.64, St Attn 6,376.17, ROD 6,891.17, Lib 7,481.26, R&B 38,314.01, Aud 5,189.39, VA 621.06, Ext 1,479.72, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,882.93, DOE 5,310.02, Sheriff 14,619.81, Jan 1,214.95, WIC 290.66, Weed & Pest 108.60,

Aflac 1,089.86 BCBS 18,869.56, SDRS 1,820.00, DEARBORN 147.10, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 6,224.30, Ameritas 232.60, GW Bank 16,598.94, Colonial Life 396.32,

A & B BUSINESS, INC. 625.82, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 3,380.89 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 235.36, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 8,071.69, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 176.38 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1,138.34 REPAIRS/MAINT., BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 250.00 SUPPLIES,

BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,085.48 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 14.65 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 83.00, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,671.50, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1,320.00, DAKOTA SUPPLY 457.48 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 248.98,

DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 63.40 REPAIRS/MAINT., GILLUND ENTERPRISES 680.08, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 649.37 REPAIRS/MAINT., HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC 50.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, TRAVIS HEUERTZ 2,265.00, ANGELIA HILES 135.32,

HOVEN COOP SERVICE 1,164.38 UTILITIES, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00, LINCOLN COUNTY 59.70, LOGAN ELECTRIC 450.00 OTHER EXP., MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 99.96, MODERN MARKETING, INC 704.60, NORTHERN PLAINS COOPERATIVE 5,498.02 TRAVEL & CONF., DARLIS D PERRY 60.00,

POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 400.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 56.22, POTTER CO. REGISTER OF DEEDS 30.00, SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC. 2,435.26, SOUTH DAKOTA MAGAZINE 25.00, SERVALL 137.45, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 97.20 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 444.12, STANS 29.64,

TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 1,474.96 REPAIRS/MAINT., TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1,820.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 323.48 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 996.32, WALWORTH COUNTY TREASURER 380.00, BUTLER CAT $185.48, JESSE ZWEBER 36.96, DELVIN WORTH 27.72, LEC 22,778.10.

WEED BOARD

Members Keith Eidam, Jason Nagel and Paul Oberlitner met with the Commissioners. Keith stated that they are without a supervisor. Auditor Shaw stated that JD was hired as a Highway Supt and Weed Supervisor. Worth commented that it should be with the Highway as they drive around the county and can see where the weeds are. Keith stated that the road ditches have to be sprayed earlier this year. Discussion of putting an ad in the paper for a weed employee. Possibly talk to Mark Kraft to see if he would be willing to help out.

A weed board meeting will be set up for guidelines on a new hire.

Discussion on a new pickup for weed spraying. This will be discussed at the next weed board meeting.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to approve the contingency transfers. All voted aye. Motion carried.

M&P 250-163-434 $763.11

FEMA 226-222-423 $14.92

MENTAL ILLNESS 101-441-422

$5,744.98

JAIL 101-212-422 $420.95

VA 101-165-426 $269.44

TOTAL $7,213.40

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION LETTER

Dean VanDeWiele sent a letter to the commissioners and he will attend the January 8th, 2019 meeting to discuss Mannston and Court St as a potential diversion for the 2022 urban reconstruction.

SURPLUS TREASURES PRINTER

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to surplus Treasurers printer as junk. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WAGES

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson for a $.50 per hour increase to Potter County Employees that are not on probation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

2019 WAGE RESOLUTION

Commissioner Worth presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED that the Potter County Board of Commissioners adopt the following wage and salary scale for Potter County Employees to be effective January 2, 2018. This resolution, when adopted, will nullify all previous wage scales. This does not include new hires that have not finished probation.

COMMISSIONERS: William Frost $10,000; Ken Iverson $10,000; Sandra Hagny $10,000, Jesse Zweber $10,000.

OTHER SALARIED PERSONNEL: Shawna Shaw $40,232.20; Jeanie Lagan $44,034.20; Craig Smith $46,349.20; Michelle Schmidt $16,607.20; Angelia Hiles $35,921.60; Elaine Storkson $46,019.60; VA Officer $7500; Curt Hamburger $47,703.20; JD Long $42,500.00; Barb Vander Vorst $40,147.20; Cheryl Sautner EM DIR. $7,200.

HOURLY WAGE PERSONNEL: Debbie Gordon $14.50, Harley Flad $15.00; Nicole Archer $14.50; Alan McClain $20.39; Cheryl Sautner $18.25; Paul Miller $16.00, Scott Flad $16.00, Eugene Hagny $17.55 Mark Kraft $19.69; Devin Gerber $16.50; Jim Lembke $16.52; Lori Kaiser $15.50; Connie Pearman $15.00; Linda Todd $14.00, Holly Wright $16.10; Dorothy Mink $14.50, Colette Thompson $15.00; Amy Wager $15.00; Mary Beth Holzwarth $14.50 part time secretarial $14.00; part time highway $16.00.

BOARDS: Weed & Pest $25.00/mtg, Library BD $10.00 mtg.

Commissioner Iverson seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

PROCLAMATION

Commissioner Bruce Williams was honored by Governor Daugaard. Governor Daugaard proclaim December 27th, 2018 as Bruce Williams Day.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

