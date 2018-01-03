Board of Commissioners held year end meeting Dec. 28

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

DECEMBER 28, 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD

The End of the Year meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 1:00 P.M. at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Frost, Iverson, & Zweber.

MINUTES

Correction on December 5th, 2017 – the ROD deputy has resigned and not the DOE deputy.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Worth to approve the December 5th, 2017 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ROD

Moved by Frost, seconded by Zweber for executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

Several applications for repair to bridges was discussed.

Moved by Worth seconded by Zweber to approve Chairman Williams to approve the signing of the bridge improvement easement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Poor lien claims

#2017-1 Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost to deny the claim for one to Huron Regional Center for $1513.00, as person had ability to pay. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2017-2 Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to table until February. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2017-3, 2017-4, 2017-5 States Attorney Smith sent a letter as these were denied earlier in 2017and letters were sent out.

#2017-6 & 2017-7 involved juveniles for mental illness and the county is required to pay them.

#2017-9, 2017-10 States Attorney Smith sent a letter as these were denied earlier in 2017 and letters were sent out.

#2016-1 Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth to table until February. All voted aye. Motion carried.

2017-8 Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to deny care for one person had ability to pay. All voted aye. Motion carried

#2017-11 & 2017-12 were submitted to Codington Welfare. Moved by Iverson 2nd by Worth to deny claim as person had the ability to pay. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2017-5 was denied a month ago and we received another application for payment. States Attorney Smith will verify and send letter to the hospital that this was denied.

States Attorney Smith discussed 5 claims from 2015 for notice for hospitalization ranging in cost $7000-$100,000. SA Smith will check with the hospital to see if these have been paid.

States Attorney Smith discussion the County Handbook and will bring it to the February meeting.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize Auditor Shaw to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

December Payroll: Comm $4,317.82, St Attn 6,156.37, ROD 6,488.33, Lib 8,196.37, R&B 34,253.41, Aud 5,427.67, VA 621.06, Ext 1,344.48, FEMA 817.15, Treas 7,392.10, DOE 4,057.66, Sheriff 14,020.23, Jan 1,175.54, Aflac 1,071.78, BCBS 16,495.74, SDRS 6324.06, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 259.92, GW Bank 18,236.70.

Overtime: McClain 290.25.

A & B BUSINESS, INC. 3,232.24, ALCO-PRO, INC. 364.40, SYNCB/AMAZON 581.04, AXON ENTERPRISE 2,190.26, BANK OF THE WEST 50.00, BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 6,427.50 SERVICES & FEES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,499.74 SUPPLIES, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 129.42, CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 169.07,

CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 1,083.00 SUPPLIES, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CHOLIK SIGNS 270.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 42.65, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,786.22, CJ DESIGNS 98.78, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 7,790.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 123.88 UTILITIES,

DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 38.40 SUPPLIES, GILLUND ENTERPRISES 863.88 SUPPLIES, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 593.63 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC 50.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 59.94 TRAVEL & CONF.,

JONES FARM SERVICE INC. 181.10, DEPT. OF LEGISLATIVE AUDIT 12,395.00, LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 160.00, LIBRARY STORE 475.49, LOGAN ELECTRIC 122.10 REPAIRS/MAINT., MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 930.98, MIDWAY PARTS 500.20 SUPPLIES, MIKE’S REPAIR 2,075.70 SUPPLIES,

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 27.56 UTILITIES, NEW CREATIONS 1,157.86, NORTH CENTRAL FARMERS ELEVATOR 1,926.61 TRAVEL & CONF., PC TREASURER – JOAN POWELL 3,098.20, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 180.50, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 284.02, POTTER CO. REGISTER OF DEEDS 30.00, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 36.00,

SOUTH DAKOTA MAGAZINE 25.00, SDAAO 75.00, SDACC 418.02, SDHSC 0.06, SERVALL 164.72, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 87.80 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 457.13, STAN’S 518.62 TRAVEL & CONF., STEVE L. SMITH 39.92 SUPPLIES, TRIPLE L 1,470.00, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 89.24, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 39.83 SUPPLIES, US RECORDS MIDWEST LLC 130.08,

US POSTAL SERVICE 98.00, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 19,678.50, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 154.83 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 914.10, VILAS 74.99, BROWNLEE CONST, INC 650,000.00, SERVALL 76.92, STATE TREASURER 1,081.86, VENTURE 4.00, DELVIN WORTH 13.86, JESSE ZWEBER 18.48

FAULK COUNTY

JAIL AGREEMENT

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Williams to sign the Faulk County Jail Prisoner Housing Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GENERAL SURPLUS-

GENERAL SURPLUS

Moved by Frost, seconded Worth to assign $1,000,000 to the Road and Bridge repair and $500,000 assigned to the Courthouse for repairs and maintenance. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to approve the following contingency transfers. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Register of Deeds 101-163-426 $301.00; VA 101-165-426 $2571.00; Jail 101-212-422 $937.00; Coroner 101-213-422 $958; Support of Poor 101-411-422 $33,385.00; Mental Illness 101-445-422 $6001.00; Extension Office 101-611-424 $174;

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams for an Operating Transfer for $300,000 to Road and Bridge. All in favor. Motion carried.

ENFORCEMENT OF POSTED

LOAD LIMITS 2018

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber for Chairman Williams to sign the Posted Load Limits Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPLICATION FOR BRIDGE

IMPROVEMENT GRANT FOR 2018

Moved by Worth seconded by Frost to approve the improvement grant for the Hoven Bridge.

Bridge Improvement Grant Program Resolution Authorizing Submission of Application

WHEREAS, Potter County wished to submit an application/applications for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Programs:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S)

AND LOCATION(S);

SN: 54-292-010

1.8 miles West & 0.5 Miles South of Hoven, SD

149th Street over Swan Lake Tributary

Existing – (4) 6’ Diameter Corrugated Metal Pipe

And WHEREAS, Potter County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan*;

And WHEREAS, Potter County agrees to pay the minimum 20% match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds OR the following greater percentage 30%; and WHEREAS, Potter County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grand application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners/Council: Yes 5, No 0.

Dated at Gettysburg, SD, this 28th day of December, 2017.

Chairman Bruce Williams

ATTEST: Shawna Shaw

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

