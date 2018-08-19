Board of County Commissioners held regular meeting Aug. 7

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

AUGUST 7, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Correction on minutes from Treasurer non-commercial refunds. Whereas HB 1195 states the Department of Revenue shall authorize county treasurers to refund license fees of overpayments or for any vehicle license fee paid in error within 90 days from the date the license fee was paid.

Therefore, be it resolved; to authorize the Potter County Treasurer to refund the full amount of license fees, including the county wheel tax, on any vehicle licensed in error at the fault of the county. If the error occurs due to the customer’s mistake, the county wheel tax will not be refunded. Credit card fees and mailing fees cannot be refunded in either situation.

Moved by Williams, second by Iverson to approve the July 17, 2018 minutes as corrected. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SURPLUS PROPERTY

Sale of property postponed until September 4th, 2018,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota will sell by Public Auction to the highest bidder, in the Commissioners room at the Courthouse in the city of Gettysburg on the 4th Day of September 2018 at the hour of 8:10 A.M. in the forenoon of said day the following described real property:

THE SOUTH 25 FEET OF A TRACT OF LAND BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SECTION LINE 1970 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26-118-76, WEST OF THE 5TH P.M.; THENCE WEST 390 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 366 FEET 1 INCH; THENCE EAST 390 FEET; THENCE NORTH 366 FEET 1 INCH TO THE PLACEOF BEGINNING EXCEPTING THEREFROM, A TRACT OF LAND BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SECTION LINE 2120 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ – 26-118-76; WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., THENCE WEST 200 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 166 FEET 1 INCH, THEN EAST 200 FEET; THENCE NORTH 166 FEET 1 INCH, TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, AND ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM, BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE STREET LINE ON THE WEST SIDE OF MANNSTON STREET WHICH IS 2286 FEET 1 INCH SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF 26-118-76, THENCE WEST 150 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 50 FEET; THENCE EAST 150 FEET; AND THENCE NORTH 50 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, UNPLATTED PORTION TO THE CITY OF GETTYSBURG, POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Crag Smith discussed criminal matters as we continue to use the jail budget.

LIBRARY BARB VANDERVORST

Librarian Barb VanderVorst discussed the non-resident fee for a library card. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to leave the fee of the non-resident library card at $35.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Librarian VanderVorst discussed the help from her summer aide. June first through August forth 6573 books were checked out.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT STEVE SMITH

Supt Smith stated the Signing Project will start in mid-September. Project should take about six weeks. Supt Smith discussed using 2inch washers on the new signs and will purchase them.

Supt Smith has not heard anything on the Ellenbecker Bridge.

Supt Smith discussed the culvert on West Whitlock road and the culvert is fixed.

Supt Smith discussed FLAP Grant (Federal Land Access Program) and the grant may cover costs of culvert linings.

Supt Smith discussed the extra Handy hitches the highway department has. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to surplus 2 handy hitches to sell. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Highway is still mowing.

Richard Abler met with commissioners to discuss a section line. Abler will work with the highway superintendent on fixing the section line.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG

SMITH, DOE ANGELIA HILES,

& CONSTANCE KIERNAN

Constance Kiernan met with the commissioners to discuss an abatement on her 2013 taxes. Kiernan lost a building to fire. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to abate taxes for 2013 on a building lost in a fire owned by Constance Kiernan. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF

Mike Hobert, City of Hoven Councilman, met with the commissioners to discuss sharing the cost of deputy sheriff.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her time sheet to be signed.

EM Sautner invited the commissioners to the Emergency Management Exercise that will be held August 26th at 1 p.m. in Lebanon.

EM Sautner discussed the new radios and she should have more information in September.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger and the commissioners discussed the Faulk County jail.

Sheriff presented the contract between the City of Hoven and Potter County for a Sheriff’s Deputy to be hired.

Sheriff checked into a lightbar and radar for the deputy’s pickup.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed Crimestar Software license. Crimestar has all the sheriff’s reports and they can also use it for validations. Part of the cost will come out of the jail budget. Total cost $1,950.00

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the budget and the cost of a new deputy wages, insurance, supplies, workman’s comp etc. with estimate cost of $72,000. The City of Hoven will pay half.

MIDWEST EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Dawn Knutson and Danielle Dykes from Midwest Employee Benefits met with the commissioners to discuss Medicare and supplemental Insurance. This maybe an option for those who are Medicare age. Dawn Knutson will meet with employees around September 14th to explain what this insurance entails.

GETTYSBURG WHITLOCK BAY

DEVELOPMENT CORP

KARA WILLIAMS – BUDGET

Kara Williams, Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development, met with the commissioners and thanked them for the past support and asked for continue support. Kara Williams discussed the walking trail they are still working on. She also discussed the hospital assessment survey. Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development is requesting $2500.

BEACON

Funds from Beacon were discussed and will be put in a separate account.

New lights for the Auditor and Treasure’s office were discussed.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

July Payroll Comm $4,283.96, St Attn 6,376.18, ROD 6,807.32, Lib 6,783.84, R&B 36,804.43, Aud 5,680.75, VA 621.06, Ext 1,466.08, FEMA 821.11, Treas 7,763.48, DOE 5,618.52, Sheriff 14,602.89, Jan 1,092.65,

Aflac $1,180.98, BCBS 16,916.80, SDRS 6,513.78, DEARBORN 200.79, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1820.00, Ameritas 217.22, GW Bank 17248.88.

Overtime: Kraft $268.38, McClain 238.44, Sautner 159.57, Richard Kaup 1,713.92.

Gettysburg Inn 654.96, SDACO 144.00, Tyler Tech 910.00, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 366.63, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 364.55, A&B BUSINESS, INC. 496.21 SUPPLIES, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,766.35 TRAVEL & CONF., ALCO-PRO, INC. 191.50, SYNCB/AMAZON 821.88, AMY WAGER 52.92, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00,

B & R TRUCK REPAIR 196.73 REPAIRS/MAINT., BETTER HOMES & GARDENS 9.99, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 435.12 REPAIRS/MAINT., CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 350.00, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES 50.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 17.95 UTILITIES,

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 781.25, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1,171.50, CONSUMER REPORTS 29.00, COUNTRY LIVING 21.97, CRIMESTAR CORPORATION 1,950.00, DAKOTA FIRE EQUIP. CO 292.50 SERVICES & FEES, DAKOTA SUPPLY 84.46 SUPPLIES, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 26.95 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

DEPT. OF REVENUE, REMITTANCE C 35.00, FARM & RANCH LIVING 7.50, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 2,805.00, FIELD & STREAM 19.97, AKASKA FIRE DEPT 202.04, AGAR FIRE DEPARTMENT 783.69, LEBANON FIRE DEPARTMENT 2465.69, TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 743.86,

HOVEN FIRE DEPARTMENT 5,649.52, GETTYSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT 10,119.62, GALLS LLC 245.39, GAS N GOODIES 17.80, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 2,194.60 SUPPLIES, THE FAMILY HANDYMAN 14.98, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC 100.00, ANGELIA HILES 209.16, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 359.75 TRAVEL & CONF.,

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 200.97, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 480.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 1,737.95 TRAVEL & CONF., LORI KAISER 11.00, ALAN MCCLAIN 50.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 343.75, MID-CONTINENTAL RESTORATION CO 99,231.00, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,209.56, MIDWAY PARTS 28.14 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 306.93 UTILITIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 47.75, MOTION PICTURE LICENSING CORP. 127.35, NEW CREATIONS 96.50, NORTHEASTERN MENTAL HEALTH 2,329.00, OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50, OUTDOOR LIFE 14.97, THE PENWORTHY COMPANY LLC 178.14,

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 190.00 UTILITIES, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 200.45, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 146.03, PRAIRIE STOP 59.31, RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE 150.00, RDJ SPECIALTIES INC 319.36, CHERYL SAUTNER 28.34, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 125.32, SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2,340.00,

SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2,700.42, SDACC 1,480.00, SDACC 1,902.00, SENECA FIRE DISTRICT 505.85, SERVALL 239.96, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 199.15 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 521.29, STAN’S 692.49 TRAVEL & CONF., STANS 76.04, THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 406.76, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 54.46, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 22.47 SUPPLIES,

EMILY TRZPUC 311.73, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5,110.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.21 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 833.06, VERIZON WIRELESS 126.47, VERIZON WIRELESS 54.15 UTILITIES, VILAS 50.13, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 533.37, WALWORTH CO. TREAS/CUSTODIAN 5,280.00, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 95.00.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 7/31/2018

Cash Items $1,028.00

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$2,048.48

Great Western $170,253.58

Plains Commerce Checking $1,046.33

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,444,161.39

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$5,118,537.78

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 7/31/2018

County Amount $3,270,362.61

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,000.64

Amounts Held For Others $845,174.53

TOTAL ASSETS $4,118,537.78

AGREEMENT FOR JOINT

EXERCISE OF GOVERNMENTAL

POWERS FOR

COOPERATIVE ACTION

Potter County has agreed to enter into a joint exercise of governmental powers for cooperative action by resolution bearing date of August 7, 2018, with the County and has agreed to pay for the rentals to Edmunds County for its services, and to pay for qualified employees and for their insurance.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams for Chairman Frost to sign Joint Exercise Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, second by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published one time at the total approximate cost of $133.36

-081618