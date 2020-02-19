Board of County Commissioners held regular meeting Feb. 10

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

FEBRUARY 10TH, 2020

A special meeting was called by order by Co-chairman Frost. Present: Iverson, Everson, & Hagny. Absent: Zweber.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to exit executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY HIGHWAY

Supt Long presented a bill on the older Volva Loader #177. Blade #32 warranty was presented.

Special meeting February 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

VANGUARD

Bob Ehler presented Contract & Reappraisal for Potter County.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to adjourn until 3:15 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Co-chairman Frost call the adjourn meeting to order at 3:15 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to exit executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to adjourn until 5:30 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried

Co-chairman Frost call the adjourn meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson for executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to exit executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CO-CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.67

-022020