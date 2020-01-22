Board of County Commissioners held regular meeting Jan. 8

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

JANUARY 8, 2020

CALL TO ORDER

Auditor Shaw called the regular meeting to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Frost, Iverson, Zweber, Everson. Phone: Hagny.

Auditor Shaw asked for nominations for Chairman of the Board for the ensuing year. Hagny nominated Jesse Zweber for County Chairman, seconded by Everson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Everson nominated Hagny for Second Chair, seconded by Iverson. Zweber nominated Frost for Second Chair, seconded by Iverson. Ken aye, Frost aye, Zweber Aye, Everson Aye, Hagny Aye. Second County Chairman Bill Frost. Motion carried.

APPROVE DECEMBER

3RD & 27TH MINUTES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the December 3rd & 27th, 2019 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

Poor Lien #2019-05 discussed. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to deny claim #2019-05, as it was not an emergency and was not presented to county prior to procedure. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of agreements and contracts that will be presented in the meeting.

Discussion of resignation letter.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Frost to go out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONNECTING POINT

GREG RICHTER

Connecting point Greg Richter discussed Premium Managed Service and Firewall proposal for Potter County computers.

CITY OF LEBANON –

RON SIMON & PAT LEMBKE

Ron met with the commissioner to discuss blading the streets of Lebanon and cost of sewer for the county building located in Lebanon.

Moved by Everson to charge $150 per hour for blading Lebanon town roads, seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith will draw up agreement.

Potter County will pay $30.00 for sewer per month.

Michael Larson discussed property taxes on his house.

REGISTER OF DEEDS

ELAINE STORKSON

ROD Storkson asked for full time deputy.

Moved by Hagny, seconded Everson to hire Amy Wager as full-time employee. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny for Chairman Zweber to sign the 911 agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Zweber to sign the Hughes county contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

City of Hoven agreement was discussed.

Sheriff Hamburger will have adjustment made to the agreement.

Hamburger stated Blend Fetahi resigned January 2, 2020.

Sheriff Hamburger will be gone January 28 through February 1st. Bill Gallagher and Scott Davis will work while Sheriff Hamburger is gone.

February 3rd Sheriff Hamburger will interview for a new deputy.

Discussion of liability insurance during a storm.

Cindi Forgey and Karen Doerr met with the commissioners. Discussion of the Assessor’s office, public comment that was printed in the paper, and the importance to have a county wide appraisal.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

December payroll: COMM $3,846.18, AUD 2,321.18, TREAS 5,638.08, ST ATTN 4,842.80, GOVT 1,050.00, DOE 3,593.33, ROD 5,024.96, VA 476.94, SHERIFF 13,757.68, WIC 350.26, LIBRARY 5,625.44, EXTENSION 1,566.00, WEED 797.45, R&B 42,395.48,

FEMA 553.84, AFLAC 850.36; BCBS 17,645.64; DEARBORN 174.08; INVESCO 37.50; SDRS 10,196.44; AMERITAS 257.20; GW BANK 25,441.91; COLONIAL BANK 547.62, SDRS 4,567.50, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 337.14;

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $413.42, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,731.15 TRAVEL & CONF., AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 141.57, B&R TRUCK REPAIR 1,325.61 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 2,735.55 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 48.57, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 19.60 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 73.10,

CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 14,346.75, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 487.37 SUPPLIES, DAN LEMLER 25.08 , DEAN’S REPAIR 129.15, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 35.75 REPAIRS/MAINT., DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 283.14, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 1,786.08 OTHER EXP.,

GAS N GOODIES 126.60, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 3,230.00 SUPPLIES, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 621.37 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 265.10, JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC 1,402.80 SUPPLIES, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 1,265.98 TRAVEL & CONF., MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,329.13, MIDWAY PARTS 1,909.95 SUPPLIES,

MIKE’S REPAIR 149.95 REPAIRS/MAINT., MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1,451.02 UTILITIES, NECOG 7,473.15, NEW CREATIONS 898.68, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 366.44, POTTER COUNTY CONSERVATION DIS 15,000.00, REES COMMUNICATIONS 611.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., REUER SANITATION INC 300.00 UTILITIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 53.34 UTILITIES,

SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2,340.00, SDACC 1,299.00, SDACO 688.03, SDML WORKERS COMPENSATION FUND 33,452.00, SERVALL 107.72, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 430.00, SOUTH DAKOTA MAGAZINE 25.00, STAN’S 590.13 TRAVEL & CONF., TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 1,145.96 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 104.44, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 6.99 SUPPLIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 51.42, VERIZON WIRELESS 178.44, BROWNLEE CONST 23,049.40, DAKOTA SUPPLY 298.45, MDU 2,025.38, SDACO 88.00, SERVALL 107.72, SHAWNA SHAW 230.64, TRUE VALUE 49.04.

OFFICER REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 12/31/2019

Cash Items $1,143.79

Credit/Debit Cards $ –

NSF RETURN

Checks on Hand $96,173.96

Great Western $277,799.94

Plains Commerce Checking $1,227.68

Plains Commerce Fund Investments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,089,267.70

TOTAL CASH BALANCE $4,265,613.07

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 12/31/2019

County Amount $2,476,236.14

Amounts Held For Other Gov $2,933.99

Amounts Held For Others $1,786,442.94

TOTAL ASSETS $4,265,613.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to accept the Mutual Aid Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of Lebanon Fire Department. There has been offers from Hoven and Gettysburg to help with training.

Discussion of EOC and training.

Discussion of the Pre-Disaster Mitigation plan.

HSMAT plan has been updated.

Mica Small is our new regional coordinator for Emergency Management.

Discussion on vacation and sick leave. Tabled for next meeting.

PURCHASING COMMITTEE

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to appoint the Auditor, Treasurer and Chairman Zweber as a purchasing committee, pursuant to SDCL 7-28-1 (supplies for County Offices exceeding $1,000.00). All voted aye. Motion carried.

CHATTEL MORTGAGES &

FORECLOSURE SALES

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to designate the following places within Potter County to hold Chattel Mortgages and Foreclosure Sales: Gettysburg – Courthouse – First Floor; Hoven – City Quonset; Tolstoy – Tolstoy Fire Hall; Lebanon – County Shop. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DESIGNATE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to designate the Potter County News and Hoven Review as the official newspapers for 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried

DESIGNATE OFFICIAL

DEPOSITORIES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to designate the Bank of The West, Plains Commerce Bank and Great Western Bank as the official depositories for 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GEN. APPTS.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to make the following appointments. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Greater Missouri Development: Hagny

Civil Defense Director: Cheryl Sautner & Sheriff deputy, Assistant

Weed & Pest Board: Zweber

Fair Board: Everson

NECOG: Hagny & Iverson

Library Board: Frost

Housing and Redevelopment Commission: Iverson

Dakota Sunset Museum Board: Iverson

RESOLUTION TO PAY

CERTAIN BILLS EARLY

RESOLUTION 20-01

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS, the State of South Dakota requires the payment of certain funds to the State before the 15th of each month and

WHEREAS, some vendors require payment on services by the 20th of the month to avoid penalties,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED the County Auditor is hereby given the authority to pay such claims without the Commission approval providing the claims are presented at the next regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Iverson seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

MILEAGE/MEALS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION 20-02

Commissioner Everson presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS, County Commissioners, Highway Superintendents, Auditors, Treasurers, Register of Deeds, States Attorney and Assessors are hereby authorized to attend educational conferences, meeting and conventions held and conducted within or without the State of South Dakota pertaining to the betterment and advancement of County government per statute SDCL 7-7-25, and

WHEREAS, it is necessary that a Resolution be passed authorizing attending such meetings and payment of expenditures to said meeting and workshops,

WHEREAS, THE Potter County Board of Commissioners set the mileage and conference expense for the county offices

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Potter County will pay up to $32.00 for meals. Meals are reimbursed at actual cost not to exceed $6.00 for breakfast, $11.00 for lunch, and $15.00 for dinner. Mileage will be set at .42 cents per mile. Motel rooms will be paid at actual cost. Commissioner Frost seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried.

INDIGENT BURIAL RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION 20-03

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, that area funeral directors be paid a rate of $2000.00 plus invoiced expenses, this to include opening and closing of grave and funeral services to be conducted in customary form for burial of indigent county residents. Commissioner Everson seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

SDACC

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost for Chairman Zweber to sign County Membership Invoice. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SDACO

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Zweber to sign the Membership Dues Invoice. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson and seconded by Hagny to accept Matt Risetter’s resignation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

2020 WAGE RESOLUTION

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED that the Potter County Board of Commissioners adopt the following wage and salary scale for Potter County Employees to be effective January 8, 2020. This resolution, when adopted, will nullify all previous wage scales. This does not include new hires that have not finished probation.

COMMISSIONERS: William Frost $10,000; Ken Iverson $10,000; Sandra Hagny $10,000, Jesse Zweber $10,000 & Pat Everson $10,000.

OTHER SALARIED PERSONNEL: Shawna Shaw $47,101.20; Shawna Shaw $1,200.00 Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor; Jeanie Lagan $47,101.20; Craig Smith $47,430.80; Michelle Schmidt $17,127.20; DOE $35,000.00; Elaine Storkson $47,101.20; VA Officer Don Hericks $7,500; Curt Hamburger $48,784.80; JD Long $45,500.00; Barb Vander Vorst $41,228.80; Cheryl Sautner EM DIR. $7,200.

HOURLY WAGE PERSONNEL: Nichole Archer $15.00, Harley Flad $15.50; DOE deputy $14.00, Cheryl Sautner $18.77; Scott Flad $16.50, Eugene Hagny $18.07 Mark Kraft $20.21; Jim Lembke $17.04 and $300 per month for Lebanon Highway Shop manager; Scott Flad $16.50; Lindsay McCurdy $16.50; Colten Lesmeister $16.50; Edward Flad $16.50; Craig Hunnel $16.50, Bradley Saltsman 16.50; Lori Kaiser $16.00; Holly Wright $15.60; Part-time Librarian $14.00, Colette Thompson $15.50; Amy Wager $15.50; Jean Senyak $14.00, part time secretarial $14.00; part time highway $16.00.

BOARDS: Weed & Pest $25.00/mtg, Library BD $10.00 mtg.

Commissioner Iverson seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

