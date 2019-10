Board of County Commissioners held regular meeting Oct. 1

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

MINUTES

OCTOBER 1ST, 2019

The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Zweber, Hagny, Everson & Iverson.

CORRECTION

SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2019

MINUTES ON FUEL BIDS

Fuel bid for Hoven Coop $.95 per gallon. Summer fill was completed in June for Lebanon and Hoven shop.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the September 3rd and September 24th, 2019 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICERS REPORT AUGUST

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 8/31/2019

Cash Items $1,324.60

NSF Return $65.00

Check on Hand $2,211.23

Great Western $30,668.13

Plains Commerce Checking $1,276.60

Plains Commerce Fund $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,221,182.18

Total Cash Balance $4,056,727.74

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 8/31/2019

County Amount $3,804,037.97

Amounts Held for other Gov

$2,933.99

Amounts Held for Others $249,755.78

Total $4,056,727.74

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

September payroll: COMM $3,846.18, AUD 2,321.18, TREAS 5,735.58, ST ATTN 4,842.80, GOVT 1,200.00, DOE 3,854.33, ROD 5,176.46, VA 576.94, SHERIFF 17,443.79, LIBRARY 4,195.24, EXTENSION 282.75, WEED 379.04, R&B 35,359.72, FEMA 553.84.

DEPT OF REV 17.10, BRAD SALTSMAN 175.50, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 208.55, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, HOVEN MEDI 444.88, HOVEN REVIEW 37.00, JD POWER NADA 137.00, MDU 520.19, PC NEWS 546.04, SDACO 68.00, SHERATON 417.00, VERIZON 178.24, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 220.42 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 5,128.61, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 318.64,

AMERICAN PATCHWORK & QUILTING 29.97, AMY WAGER 105.00, ATCO INTERNATIONAL 181.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, B&R TRUCK REPAIR 1,197.38, B&M BODAY & REPAIR 39.53, BARBARA VANDERVORST 60.82, BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL 334.99, BILL FROST 128.10, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 3,161.03,

CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 528.00, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,071.47, CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 8,986.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 20.15, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 348.65, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,514.95, CIVIL AIR PATROL 195.00, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CENT 2,754.00,

CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 600.00, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 195.00, CONVENIENT PAYMENT 282.49, COUNTY WIDE DIRECTORY LLC 1,670.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 468.39, SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 71.50, DEAN’S REPAIR 627.72, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 234.36,

DONALD HERICKS 105.00, FLAT CREEK CONSTRUCTION 104,532.65, FONS & PORTERS QUILTING 20.97, GAS N GOODIES 30.61, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 175.00, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 4,716.25, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 15,880.27, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 106.74, HUB INTERNATIONAL 171.00,

HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 1,345.00, INMAN’S WATER TECHNOLOGIES 79.70, JEANIE LAGAN 105.00, JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC 89,737.88, JESSE ZWEBER 76.44, JOANN PAULSON 2,445.52, JOHN DEERE 20.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 991.94, KAYLEI’S LIQUOR STORE & MORE 6.09, KEN IVERSON 52.50, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 22.99,

LOGAN ELECTRIC 93.84, LYLE SIGNS 896.94, MIDWAY PARTS 426.36, MIDWAY PARTS, INC. 58.62, NEW CREATIONS 74.89, OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 1,971.41, THE PENWORTHY COMPANY LLC 371.51, PIONEER WOMAN MAGAZINE 20.00, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 532.36, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 723.37, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 153.47,

POTTER COUNTY FAIR BOARD 3,193.90, RAMKOTA HOTEL 596.00, RED RIVER GRAIN COMPANY 60.80, REES COMMUNICATIONS 4,142.50, SAFETY BENEFITS INC 65.00 , CHERYL SAUTNER 73.33, SERVALL 235.24, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10, SHAWNA SHAW 105.00, CRAIG SMITH 438.20, STAN’S 3,520.61, SULLY COUNTY AUDITOR 34,755.21,

THE RADAR SHOP 129.00, TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 78.32, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 30.27, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 21.93, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.81, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 955.89.

HANDBOOK POLICY ON CDL

REVISED TO 60 DAYS CHAPTER 7.19

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve chapter 7.19 as “Any person hired for that position shall obtain his/her CDL within sixty (60) days from the date of hire, which shall be considered an appropriate length of time as otherwise referenced herein.” All voted aye. Motion carried.

DOE PRINTER/EXCHANGE

WITH EXTENSION OFFICE

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to exchange the printers. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY – SUPT. LONG

Supt. Long discussed Flad’s dirt pile for 50 loads in trade for 4 loads of gravel. Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber to approve trade for dirt with gravel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of mowing and road repair.

Discussion Jensen Rock & Sand bill.

Discussion of red Mack truck.

Advertise for full time help for highway maintenance.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FAIRBOARD – KAY SCHMIDT

Kay Schmidt thanked the commissioners for their support.

Fairboard meets again on 9th of October and will have bids for the arena.

Responsibilities of Fairboard, 4H leaders and commissioner were discussed, along with new waterlines and a storm shelter.

9:45 a.m. Commissioner Everson left the meeting.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion of jail use and prisoners increased since last month.

Discussion of fire in town.

Hamburger presented material for Nonviolent Crisis Intervention program. This will be paid out of the General Fund.

Sheriff deputy Risetter training starts November 18th.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM J. FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

