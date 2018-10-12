Board of County Commissioners held regular meeting Oct. 2

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OCTOBER 2, 2018 MINUTES

GETTYSBURG, SD

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams, and Zweber.

MINUTES

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to approve the September 4th, 6th, & 25th minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

Stated Attorney Craig Smith and Commissioners discussed who pays for cost when a prisoner is taken into federal custody.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

ASSISTANT CONTRACT

States Attorney Smith discussed the contract between the City of Hoven and Potter County.

States Attorney Smith joined The Class Action to obtain funds for Potter County. There is no cost to Potter County. Potter County received PILT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) monies around $35,000 this year.

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed a bill from the Fair board for reimbursement that was presented September 25th, 2018 to the commissioners by Dale Nauman for $4052.74. A voucher needs to be presented to the board. After discussion this will be tabled until our November meeting.

SA Smith also stated that all boards that have bank accounts should have crosschecks.

At the November meeting the Commissioners would like the Fair Board Members to attend the meeting.

States Attorney Smith asked for Executive session to discuss Legal Counsel.

Moved by Williams second by Worth to enter into Executive Session for Legal Counsel.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to exit Executive Session for Legal Counsel.

States Attorney Smith asked for Executive session for Personnel.

Moved by Williams second by Worth to enter into Executive Session for Personnel.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to exit Executive Session for Personnel.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT STEVE SMITH

Supt Smith discussed stakes on the sides of the road and how it will hamper the mowing that needs to be done. Fall mowing has started south of highway 212.

Ellenbecker’s bridge project started October 2nd and should be finished by October 26th. We will receive a bill from Cam-Wal for moving poles.

Logan Electric Construction will be starting on Hoven Culverts the first two weeks of October.

Edmunds County finished the chip seal projects.

2004 Ford pickup needs transmission work. Approximate cost $2500.00 from B&M Hoven.

Motor Grader #26 has been down since September 13th. It was hauled to Pierre for repairs. There is 241 hours left on warranty and we should have it back next week.

West Whitlock culvert repair cost $49,995.39

Hoven Coop Service will be contacted for prepaid propane for Hoven and Lebanon shops.

The 2 handy hitches have not sold. Supt. Smith mentioned selling them online.

Discussion of the new motor grader.

EDMUNDS COUNTY OIL BID

Moved by Williams to accept the Edmunds County Oil Bid, seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Tim Gordon discussed with the Commissioners the foreman job and the $.25 raise.

Supt Smith discussed being Weed Supervisor. Depending on weather will depend on the hours but it would be around 500-600 a year. Weed spraying would start in April with bridges being sprayed first. Pay at $17.50 an hour.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner stated that we did get approved for radios and there will be a meeting on the October 22nd.

EM Sautner discussed the start of PDM, pre-disaster Mitigation, and this is done every 5 years. EM Sautner explained how the grant money is split 50/50. There will be 4 meetings.

RESOLUTION APPOINTMENT

OF APPLICANT AGENT

Moved by Williams for Chairman Frost to sign the Resolution Appointment of Applicant Agent For The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, Potter County is submitting a Hazard Mitigation Grant application to the South Dakota Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management agency; and

WHEREAS, Potter County is required to appoint an Applicant Agent for the purpose of signing documents and assuring the completion of all application documents.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Potter County appoints the Emergency Manager as the authorized Applicant Agent.

Dated this 2nd day of October 2018.

William J. Frost

Chairman of the Board

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw

Auditor

EM Sautner had the Commissioners sign her time sheet. State and Local Agreement report was signed.

ELECTION

Auditor Shaw discussed the Election workers for the General Election on November 6th, 2018.

With election on Tuesday November 6th the next meeting will be November 8th, 2018.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR

5 YEAR BRIDGE PLAN

Supt Smith explained the 5 Year Bridge Plan.

Moved by Williams for Chairman Frost to sign the 5 Year Bridge Plan, seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR AUGUST

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the reports. All voted aye. Motion carried

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 8/31/2018

Cash Items $988.89

NSF Check Return $-

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$6,308.02

Great Western $33,120.07

Plains Commerce Checking

$11,096.15

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,313,691.11

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$3,865,204.24

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 8/31/2018

County Amount $3,061,636.38

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,000.64

Amounts Held For Others

$800,567.22

TOTAL ASSETS $3,865,204.24

RESCIND CLAIM ON

FAIRBOARD BILL

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to rescind the bill to the Fair Board. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger stated the suicide rate threat is increasing in Potter County

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the contract between City of Hoven and Potter County. Francis Karst was present.

Moved by Williams for Chairman Frost to sign the Law Enforcement Assistance Agreement. Seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

The balance for 24/7 account is $7,794.00. Sheriff Hamburger discussed uses for that money.

EMILY TRZPUC SDSU EXTENSION

Emily has made a memoir for the support staff and Leaders of 4-H. This will be put on file for guidelines with the Commissioners in the County Office. This will be tabled for the next meeting to support this file. Guidelines will be mailed and emailed out to the support staff and leaders of the 4-H.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the claims. All voted aye. Motion carried.

September Payroll: Comm $4,283.96, St Attn 5,714.23, ROD 6,188.79, Lib 5,472.12, R&B 38,896.32, Aud 5,632.94, VA 621.06, Ext 1,646.79, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,779.94 DOE 5,091.48, Sheriff 13,406.34, Jan 1,217.52, Aflac 1189.86, BCBS 15,408.85, SDRS 6543.16, DEARBORN 202.81, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1820.00, Ameritas 262.72, GW Bank 16,800.97, MDU 581.73, MDU 171.44, TYLER TECH 970.00, SDACO 88.00, MDU 25.60,

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $129.71, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1,697.79 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 639.03, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS 755.57, AMY WAGER 157.50, ATCO INTERNATIONAL 544.00 SUPPLIES, AUDITOR’S OFFICE 382.80, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 122.00 SERVICES & FEES,

B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1,185.43 REPAIRS/MAINT., BANK OF THE WEST 33.95, BEST WESTERN OF HURON 218.00, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1,639.68 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.28, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 387.96, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.30 UTILITIES,

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 188.35, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,770.66, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 72.50, CURT HAMBURGER 28.98 , DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3208.72 , DAKOTA SUPPLY 1473.26 SUPPLIES, DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 18,070.50, DEAN’S REPAIR 152.52, DS SOLUTIONS 175.00,

FAMILY CIRCLE 9.99, FAULKTON DRUG 20.6 , FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 44,289.06 SUPPLIES, WILLIAM FROST 30.24, GALL’S 144.30, GAS N GOODIES 29.44, DEBBIE GORDON 52.50, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 2,442.26 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 50.00 UTILITIES, ANGELIA HILES 509.84, HOLIDAY INN CITY CENTRE 220.00,

HOVEN COOP SERVICE 1,278.82 UTILITIES, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 932.11, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 547.50, KENNETH IVERSON 105.00, JEANIE LAGAN 105.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 62.27 SUPPLIES, LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 102.70, LINCOLN COUNTY 223.30, LOGAN ELECTRIC 42,042.85 SUPPLIES,

MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 134.59, MIDWAY PARTS 158.18 SUPPLIES, MIDWEST OIL COMPANY 397.80 SUPPLIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 112.80, NAFZIGER LAWN & TREE 194.00, PENNINGTON COUNTY JAIL 277.90, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 90.00 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 394.78, PRAIRIE STOP 71.86,

RAMKOTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE 72.00, READER’S DIGEST 19.98, CHERYL SAUTNER 138.01, SD LOCAL TRANSPORTATION ASSIST 100.00 TRAVEL & CONF., SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 25.42, SDACO 50.00, SERVALL 204.78, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 195.93 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 214.20, CRAIG SMITH 440.61,

STAN’S 586.10 TRAVEL & CONF., TIM GORDON 20.01 TRAVEL & CONF., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 32.94, EMILY TRZPUC 318.28, TSI STORE SUPPLIES 199.24, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1,295.00, US POSTAL SERVICE 137.60, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 161.21 UTILITIES,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 745.68, VILAS 28.19, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 517.24, WALWORTH COUNTY TREASURER 380.00, WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, I 621.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC 1552.38, DELVIN WORTH 97.86, JESSE ZWEBER 131.04,

JOHNSON CONTROL –

WILL QUINN

Will met with the Commissioners and discussed the boiler. He also mentioned other services Johnson Control provides. Security, HAVC equipment, Fire, Live-Safety & Hazard Protection.

BURN BAN

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to remove the burn ban in Potter County. Aye voted Williams, Iverson, Worth, Frost. Nay Zweber. Motion carried.

Discussion highway maintenance hours.

Beginning October 9th highway maintenance hours will be 8-4:30.

Discussion of Highway Supt interviews. This will be set up later this week.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

